Bossip Video

Art Melanated, a curated exploration and celebration of melanated artists from across the diaspora, is announcing an exhibit celebrating an incomparable musical genius.

Following the resounding success of Art Melanated’s debut exhibition in Los Angeles, the highly acclaimed “Our Celebration of Stevie Wonder” is open in Atlanta.

A press release reports that it’s curated by the visionary husband and wife team, Sol Aponte and Jennia Frederique Aponte, who are excited to pay homage to the unparalleled icon whose career spans six decades.

“Stevie is responsible for countless memories of happiness and joy for so many people, and we want everyone who experiences this exhibition to be reminded of that,” said Sol Aponte about the exhibit.

Kicking off today, February 2, and running until April 27, the exhibition promises a “semi-immersive experience” featuring a curated collection of paintings, sculptures, photography, mixed media, and memorabilia celebrating Stevie.

Artists featured are Jennia Fredrique-Aponte, Chukes, Bart Cooper, Brandon Deener, Celso González, Kipkemoi, Shaina McCoy, Murjoni Merriweather, Patrick Henry Johnson, Robert Peterson, Peyton the Artists, Miles Regis, Bruce W. Talamon and Kevin A. Williams.

To mark “Our Celebration Of Stevie Wonder”, Art Melanated is hosting an opening reception at Atlanta’s Thompson Hotel which will play host to the exhibit.

Following that, Art Melanated will host an art talk featuring the curators and artists featured in the exhibition.

Are you kicking off Black History Month by viewing Art Melanated’s “Our Celebration of Stevie Wonder” exhibition?