The Color Purple is coming

We’re only a few weeks away from highly anticipated cultural event The Color Purple that brought together Fantasia, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, and more for a star-studded Black Excellence brunch celebrating the “bold new take on the beloved classic.”

Bustling with melanin magic, the exclusive event was an epic affair featuring a private viewing of The Color Purple followed by an exquisite Southern brunch presented by Chef Joe at emerging luxury venue Serra On Vine in LA.

Other notable guests soaking up good vibes included Da Brat and her wife Jesseca Harris-Dupart, KJ Smith, Melinda Gates, Loren Lott, KevOnStage, and Arian Simone.

Check out more selects from the event below:

A story of love and resilience, The Color Purple is a decades-spanning tale about the extraordinary sisterhood of three women who share one unbreakable bond.

Check out the soul-stirring trailer below:

Directed by visionary filmmaker Blitz Bazawule (Black Is King), The Color Purple also stars Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, H.E.R., Halle Bailey, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, and Fantasia Barrino (in her major motion picture debut).

With growing hype surrounding the film, the star-studded cast has commanded attention on the promo tour that kicked off at CinemaCon where Oprah, Taraji P. Henson, and Danielle Brooks opened up about the buzzy ensemble film.

“I was standing beside some amazing actors who made me step my game up,’ said Fantasia who reprises her Broadway role as ‘Celie’ in the film. My life was so much like hers at the time so stepping into her shoes night after night was heavy… so I had to pull up some things that I had buried but I felt safe doing it because my director and cast surrounded me and I was able to go back into that place. I am Celie.”

Moviegoers can expect to experience every emotion during the star-studded musical that opens in theaters on Christmas Day.

“You’re gonna laugh, you’re gonna cry, everybody brings it,’ she added. ‘But in the end, you’ll be healed. Because guess what? I was healed.”

Do you have your outfit ready for opening night (Christmas day)? Tell us down below and enjoy more stunning looks from Fantasia and the cast on the flip.