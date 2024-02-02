Bossip Video

Wendy Williams has resurfaced for the first time in over a year and she’s opening up about why she’s been away from our TV screens for so long.

This week, Lifetime released a trailer for their upcoming two-part documentary, Where is Wendy Williams? The trailer features the first footage we’ve seen of the former talk show host since she abruptly left the Wendy Williams Show in July 2021.

Throughout the trailer, we see career highlights from Williams, like receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Then, a voiceover recalls the star disappearing from the spotlight during “the peak of her career.”

“I want to be back on television” she tells her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., who goes on to tell the cameras: “My mom has done a great job making it seem like everything is OK always, but in reality there’s something wrong going on.”

Clips of Williams needing breaks on the set of her show to sit down and help to stand were shown before a family member says that “she was put in front of a judge and given a guardian” when her personal struggles became too much.

“That was when they took her away from us,” the family member said.

Not only is the beloved talk show host going through health issues, she’s also racked up some money problems, as well.

“I have no money, ” she admits. “And let me tell you something, if it happens to me, it can happen to you.”

Play

Reports from PEOPLE confirmed that Wendy Williams was officially ending her talk show in June 2022.

She previously went on hiatus in March 2018 and again in May 2020, due to complications with her Graves’ disease and hyperthyroidism. She later revealed that she was also focusing on her sobriety during her leaves of absence.

Where is Wendy Williams? premieres on Lifetime on Feb. 24, with part two airing the next day.