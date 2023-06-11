Wendy Williams’ son, Kevin Hunter Jr., revealed his battle with the courts while caring for his mom. “The judge threatened me with arrest and said I’d be held in contempt if I didn’t bring her back to New York.”
The 22-year-old told The Sun he tried to care for Wendy in Florida in 2022. Judge Lisa Sokoloff, who oversees her guardianship case, announced she would slam him with kidnapping charges if he didn’t return the media giant back to NYC.
The public official also vowed to arrest him he if ever attempted another Florida getaway.
Wendy Williams’ Son Kevin Hunter Jr. Was Too “Scared” To Visit His Mother After Judge’s Arrest Threats
Little Kev, as Wendy refers to him, expressed that he has been frightened to visit his mother after Judge Sokoloff’s threats. She also appointed Sabrina Morrissey as permanent guardian to manage the former host’s affairs.
“I’m so scared that I haven’t really been up there to see her since the courts”.
He also claims the legal entities that oversee his 58-year-old mother seem to take different precautions after he notifies them of his arrival.
“When they hear I’m coming to visit, they try to change things up, like they have to prepare for me.”
The college student revealed his desire to intervene with The Sun so his mother can receive the care she needs. Instead, he claims her caretakers prioritize her work commitments over treating her health and addiction issues.
Unfortunately, the ruling in the guardianship case has made it illegal for him to make any decisions on behalf of his mother.
This low-key feels like the film I Care A Lot. The film illustrates how trusted officials worked together to swindle the savings from a woman by obtaining guardianship.
We hope this is not the case.
“If there was a way that I could help that wouldn’t end up [with me] being arrested, I would be doing that,” he expressed.
Judge Sokoloff and the New York Courts refused to comment on the matter.
“As this is a pending matter, it would not be appropriate to comment further.”
See Kevin Hunter Jr. put Wendy Williams’ team on blast for taking advantage instead of taking care of her after the flip.
Kevin Hunter Jr. Calls Out Wendy Williams’ Team For Exploiting Her While She Battled Addiction And Health Issues
Kevin denounced Wendy’s inner circle claiming no one seemed to have her best interest in mind and were taking advantage of her wealth as she battles alcoholism.
The radio vet’s Wells Fargo bank accounts were frozen as the institution suspected “financial exploitation,” which ultimately led to her being placed in a guardianship.
Williams’ manager Will Selby didn’t take the criticism lying down and gave a statement to Entertainment Tonight slamming his accusations.
“If your mother was near death would the first thing you do is call an online publication?” he questioned. “Okay. So, that’s all I have to say about that.”
Will added, “I’m not here to be combative about whatever allegations he has. He’s entitled to his opinion. I’m just trying to say that us, as adults, let’s be responsible and let’s actually utilize some common sense.” He continued, “Someone was near death, someone like your mother. Why would you go to an online publication to discuss it with them?”
A Wendy insider disclosed to The Sun that Will would’ve known about the threats to arrest Kevin for kidnapping.
Wendy now resides in a “wellness facility” where she was admitted last month.
Kev also had choice words for Wendy’s guardian, Sabrina Morrissey specifically, and her performance thus far.
“It’s been really sad what’s been allowed to happen, and ever since the court hearings ended, something just has to be brought to light about what’s going on and how much people are taking in this situation.
“In terms of who is there now, people have put other things in front of her actually healing and getting better, and unfortunately, unlike many other alcoholics, she is worth a lot more money.”
“And it seems like it’s more about making sure he is okay.
Kevin Hunter Jr. blames allegedly greedy guardians for making Wendy Williams’ health worse after the flip.
Kevin Hunter Jr. Claims Wendy Williams Was Better Off With Him, Prays She’s Safe Under Allegedly Shady Guardianship
Kevin noted Wendy never made headlines for health scares and unflattering photos while in his care. That all changed when she returned to The Big Apple.
“I don’t know what the ultimate goal is for [Sabrina] as the person in charge of stuff, but there have never been articles put out saying [Wendy] isn’t okay when she was with me”.
Kevin cared for his mother in Florida from the late winter of 2021 through the spring of 2022.
He added that Sabrina’s communication is deplorable. She rarely gives him updates on his mother’s condition.
“I don’t feel like Sabrina has done a great job at all.
“I think that based on her actions, I’d have to assume something is going on that she’s not telling me.
Kevin Jr., like many of her fans, believes the star should focus on her healing. Work isn’t more important than overcoming her alcoholism and other troubling conditions.
“I think that it’s best for her to have to prioritize her health first.
“She needs to take a break from trying to progress her career and just be proud of what she’s accomplished.”
When asked if he had a plan, Kev said, “The plan is that I am hoping and praying that the people who are up there [in New York] with her right now don’t lead her down the path to where something can’t happen to help her.”
“If there was a way or if there was a plan I could think of I wouldn’t be here doing this interview. I would be doing something that I could do.”
Kevin added that he thinks something has gone seriously wrong with the way things have been set up for Wendy.
