Wendy Williams’ son, Kevin Hunter Jr., revealed his battle with the courts while caring for his mom. “The judge threatened me with arrest and said I’d be held in contempt if I didn’t bring her back to New York.”

The 22-year-old told The Sun he tried to care for Wendy in Florida in 2022. Judge Lisa Sokoloff, who oversees her guardianship case, announced she would slam him with kidnapping charges if he didn’t return the media giant back to NYC.

The public official also vowed to arrest him he if ever attempted another Florida getaway.

Wendy Williams’ Son Kevin Hunter Jr. Was Too “Scared” To Visit His Mother After Judge’s Arrest Threats

Little Kev, as Wendy refers to him, expressed that he has been frightened to visit his mother after Judge Sokoloff’s threats. She also appointed Sabrina Morrissey as permanent guardian to manage the former host’s affairs.

“I’m so scared that I haven’t really been up there to see her since the courts”.

He also claims the legal entities that oversee his 58-year-old mother seem to take different precautions after he notifies them of his arrival.

“When they hear I’m coming to visit, they try to change things up, like they have to prepare for me.”

The college student revealed his desire to intervene with The Sun so his mother can receive the care she needs. Instead, he claims her caretakers prioritize her work commitments over treating her health and addiction issues.

Unfortunately, the ruling in the guardianship case has made it illegal for him to make any decisions on behalf of his mother.

This low-key feels like the film I Care A Lot. The film illustrates how trusted officials worked together to swindle the savings from a woman by obtaining guardianship.

We hope this is not the case.

“If there was a way that I could help that wouldn’t end up [with me] being arrested, I would be doing that,” he expressed.

Judge Sokoloff and the New York Courts refused to comment on the matter.

“As this is a pending matter, it would not be appropriate to comment further.”

See Kevin Hunter Jr. put Wendy Williams’ team on blast for taking advantage instead of taking care of her after the flip.