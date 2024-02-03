Bossip Video

Nelly and Ashanti recently made a cutely coupled appearance in Miami that further fueled speculation that they’re expecting their first child.

On Friday, the adorable duo attended the 10th anniversary of E11EVEN Miami and posed for photos together on the red carpet.

Ashanti looked chic and sporty in an oversized Balenciaga top…

and she hit the stage with her beau to happily perform several tracks with him.

At one point Fat Joe joined the couple onstage and he and Ashanti performed “What’s Luv”…

and after the performance, Ashanti shared a kiss with Nelly who helped usher her offstage.

Their appearance comes after a story broke in December that they’re expecting.

As previously reported in December, US Weekly broke the news that the rekindled couple was pregnant with their first child.

“Nelly and Ashanti are welcoming their first baby together,” a source exclusively told the publication. The baby will be Ashanti’s only child, while Nelly, 49, shares daughter Chanelle, 29, and son Cornell Haynes III, 24, with ex Channetta Valentine.

Nelly and Ashanti have yet to confirm or deny the report but social media is convinced that the news is true and has been flooding them with congratulatory messages.

What do you think about cutely coupled up Nelly and Ashanti’s latest appearance together?