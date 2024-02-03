Bossip Video

We’re just eight days away from the big game and Usher’s halftime performance and the “Confessions” crooner apparently has some tricks up his sleeve.

Mr. Raymond recently sat down with Good Morning America to reveal some of his plans for his Super Bowl LVIII halftime performance and revealed that he knew he wanted to pay homage to Black artists who came before him.

“I think about what our country has kind of represented for Black artists,” said Usher. “Tou know, having to at some point go through kitchens to even be able to perform for an audience, but they had to leave back through that same door, fear for their lives as they went to the next state to do the same thing. So I’m coming through the front door with this one.”





Play



Usher has been in the music industry for over a decade now and contributes much of his success to his support system, so he had to keep them in mind as he plans and prepares for his performance.

“I didn’t start where I am now, and I didn’t get there by myself,” the father of four said. “So, everybody that has been a part of it, I’m carrying them with me. All of my fans, my loved ones, the people who may have felt like they have been forgotten, they haven’t. I’m carrying you right with me when I walk on that stage that night.”

Usher has captivated fans from all over the world with his 2023 Las Vegas residency and those who missed it will now be able to witness his greatness during the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show on Feb. 11, when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers.

Usher also revealed that he’ll be dropping his new album “Coming Home” two days before he hits the stage. He’s given fans a taste of what to expect and took to Instagram to drop the tracklist.

Are you more excited about his halftime performance or his new album? Let us know in the comments below!