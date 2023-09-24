Usher is taking a break from serenading baby’s mamas and baby’s mama’s mamas to perform as the headliner of the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime show on February 11, 2024.
The 44-year-old won’t have to travel far from his “My Way” residency in Vegas, which ends December 2, to circle glide across the Allegiant Stadium stage.
Apple Music, the NFL and Roc Nation made the announcement on Sunday in the form of spoof videos that mimic the intro dialogue for Usher’s “Confessions” visual. The “OMG” singer posted the video announcement dueted with Kim Kardashian on his Instagram profile. Deion Sanders, Odell Beckham and even Usher also shared clips that were posted on the companies’ social media platforms.
The legendary wave-wearing crooner joins the ranks of Rihanna, who performed her halftime 2023 show while preggers, and other stars like Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, 50 Cent, and Kendrick Lamar.
“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before,” Usher shared. “Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”
Seth Dudowsky, NFL Head of Music, said, “Usher is an icon whose music has left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape throughout his career, we couldn’t be more excited to have him headline this year’s Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show,”
He added, “We look forward to working with Usher, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another Halftime Show for the history books.”
The “You Got It Bad” singer earned endless praise from fans and famous peers for his showmanship during his Vegas residency. Jay-Z agrees the original Mr. Steal Yo’ Girl is the” ultimate artist.”
“Ever since his debut at the age of 15, he’s been charting his own unique course. Beyond his flawless singing and exceptional choreography, Usher bares his soul,” Jay-Z — born Sean Carter — said. “His remarkable journey has propelled him to one of the grandest stages in the world. I can’t wait to see the magic.”
Check out the social media reactions to Usher headlining the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show after the flip!
Social Media Reacts To Usher Headlining The Super Bowl Halftime Show After Viral Debate About Whether The Legend Has “Enough Hits”
Usher fans celebrated that he will manifest his magic on stage at the nation’s biggest sporting event. Meanwhile, others have already started complaining.
One fan sparked a massive debate about whether he had enough mainstream appeal for the Super Bowl stage. Social media users spun the block with clapbacks to the comment.
FOOLISH!!!! imagine saying this and being deada** WRONG HAHAHAH! CATCH it!
you cannot COMPETE with DESTINY! you CANNOT DENY THE BLACK SOUTHERN PROPHECY! pic.twitter.com/MTCIErYAQM https://t.co/CkoOMbdcoW
— 𝕮𝖔𝖚𝖗𝖙 𝕶𝖎𝖒💥 (@TheCourtKim) September 24, 2023
Guess what they just announced? https://t.co/YR8P7s91FM pic.twitter.com/iH0mUgyskn
— Trezzy (@tbyrd4230) September 24, 2023
https://t.co/a86dEVDFwK pic.twitter.com/IMdOOpwF03
— 𝖓𝖔𝖙 𝖌𝖔𝖎𝖓𝖌 𝖙𝖔 𝖘𝖔 𝖖𝖚𝖎𝖙 𝖆𝖘𝖐𝖎𝖓𝖌 (@_harleyy_quinnn) September 24, 2023
Hey girl…Idk if you heard it or not but Usher performing at the Super Bow! He gonna have to sing them songs you said he didn’t have enough of. 🤣 https://t.co/MM7AlsAmyO
— N. (@Virtuous14) September 24, 2023
Other corners of the internet seemed to agree with the heavily hated skepticism.
An X User wrote, “What a decline, who in the world listens to usher in 2023 .”
What a decline ,who in the world listens to usher in 2023 .
— kenee (@kene_cx) September 24, 2023
“Not my Half Time Performer,” another user tweeted.
Not my Half Time Performer😁 pic.twitter.com/DPNxys7dKH
— Gideon 6ix✍️ (@Gideon_6ix) September 24, 2023
Some X users suggested replacements for the Grammy winner.
One user typed, “We need carti or yb not this fraud”
We need carti or yb not this fraud
— zues ⚡️🏄♂️ (@heyzuestv) September 24, 2023
The naysayers need to talk to their Aunties about Usher’s pany-throwing era. We’re sure Drake’s concert bra collection is incomparable to Usher’s fan undie drawer.
One X user believes the Cascade-skating crooner is more than deserving and gushed over the accomplishment, “Wow wow So amazing for Usher. He is 100% going to crush the Super Bowl half-time show!”
Wow wow So amazing for Usher. He is 100% going to crush the superbowl half-time show!
— ℍ𝕌𝔻𝔸 (@gogogogogo2013) September 24, 2023
Another agreed, “This about to be the best halftime show of all time”
This about to be the best halftime show of all time
— ѕнα∂ყ™ 🥀 (@9illeh) September 24, 2023
“The Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show is one of the most highly anticipated music events of the year and we’re excited to bring this legendary show to fans all over the world in Spatial Audio, along with tons of exclusive videos, interviews, playlists and so much more across Apple Music,” Oliver Schusser, Apple’s Vice President of Apple Music, said in a statement.
“We are so proud of what we were able to accomplish together with the NFL and Roc Nation last year and now with the insanely talented Usher set to take the stage we’re looking forward to another incredible Halftime Show from one of the world’s all-time greatest performers.”
Usher’s performances are known for strippers, skating and his sultry dance moves. The entertainer will likely switch up his routine for middle America. It’ll be interesting to see how much of “The A” Mr. Raymond brings to the Bowl.
If the halftime show hits as hard as Usher’s legendary residency, it will solidify his spot as the King of Vegas, baby.
What do you think about Usher as the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show headliner?
Continue Slideshow
-
Who Wins The Jollof Wars? #SavorTheCulture Gets A Taste Of Senegal's OG Recipe From Brooklyn's Café Rue Dix
-
Blowout Blessings: Michelle Obama's Hairstylist Reveals 'Secret' To Forever FLOTUS' Flourishing Curls
-
#SavorTheCulture Char & Deveen Dive Into Plantain Destination, BunNan BK
-
Way Too Gone: Messiest Reactions To Jeezy Filing For Divorce From Jeannie Mai
-
It's A Wrap: Jeezy Files For Divorce From Jeannie Mai, Wants Joint Custody Of Baby Monaco Mai Jenkins
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
Bongos, Barbie Bops & A Bedrock Bone: Funniest (And Pettiest) Tweets From 2023 MTV VMAs
-
The Internet Is Going NUTS Over Paul Wall’s Transformation Into Seasoned Silver Fox Paulden Wallinski
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.