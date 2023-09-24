Usher is taking a break from serenading baby’s mamas and baby’s mama’s mamas to perform as the headliner of the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime show on February 11, 2024.

The 44-year-old won’t have to travel far from his “My Way” residency in Vegas, which ends December 2, to circle glide across the Allegiant Stadium stage.

Apple Music, the NFL and Roc Nation made the announcement on Sunday in the form of spoof videos that mimic the intro dialogue for Usher’s “Confessions” visual. The “OMG” singer posted the video announcement dueted with Kim Kardashian on his Instagram profile. Deion Sanders, Odell Beckham and even Usher also shared clips that were posted on the companies’ social media platforms.

The legendary wave-wearing crooner joins the ranks of Rihanna, who performed her halftime 2023 show while preggers, and other stars like Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, 50 Cent, and Kendrick Lamar.

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before,” Usher shared. “Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”

Seth Dudowsky, NFL Head of Music, said, “Usher is an icon whose music has left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape throughout his career, we couldn’t be more excited to have him headline this year’s Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show,”

He added, “We look forward to working with Usher, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another Halftime Show for the history books.”

The “You Got It Bad” singer earned endless praise from fans and famous peers for his showmanship during his Vegas residency. Jay-Z agrees the original Mr. Steal Yo’ Girl is the” ultimate artist.”

“Ever since his debut at the age of 15, he’s been charting his own unique course. Beyond his flawless singing and exceptional choreography, Usher bares his soul,” Jay-Z — born Sean Carter — said. “His remarkable journey has propelled him to one of the grandest stages in the world. I can’t wait to see the magic.”

Check out the social media reactions to Usher headlining the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show after the flip!