This Grammy event was a true VIBE!
Some of our BOSSIP editors are currently on the ground in LA for Grammy Weekend and they tell us one of the best events to be at so far was definitely Thursday night’s event celebrating Grammy-winning producer Camper, at Verse in Studio City!
The event, dubbed “Welcome to the Camp Jam,” welcomed talent from across the entertainment industry to revel in the magic of music. Camper’s nomination this year for producing Coco Jones’ hit “ICU” set the stage for an unforgettable evening of performances and love.
The star-studded affair boasted an impressive guest list, featuring luminaries such as Angela Bassett, Tasha Smith, Kehlani, Maeta, Tank, J. Holiday, D’Mile, Adam Blackstone, Dreezy, Sean Bankhead, Mack Wilds, Ravyn Lenae Kenyon Dixon, Jeremih, Gogo Morrow, Syrai Smith, Alex Vaughn, Dixson, The Amours, and Candiace Dillard Bassett, among others.
Attendees were treated to a mesmerizing live band performance, accompanied by captivating vocals from Camper himself, who showcased his musical prowess on the guitar and piano. Joining him on stage were acclaimed artists including Alex Isley, TA Thomas, and Treway & The Now Generation, each delivering electrifying performances.
With over 100 million records sold and an unstoppable momentum Camper, often regarded as the maestro of new school R&B production, is gearing up for an exceptional 2024! He is preparing to unveil his compilation album, CAMPILATION with an impressive lineup of features.
Check out more event photos below:
