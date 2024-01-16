Bossip Video

Diddy just “can’t stop” his career from spiraling.

As sexual assault allegations linger, Sean “Diddy” Combs will not be attending the 66th annual Grammy Awards celebration despite receiving a nomination.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, on Friday, a rep from his camp announced the 54-year-old’s absence from the “most prestigious night in music.” Combs’ The Love Album: Off The Grid received a nomination from the Recording Academy for Best Progressive R&B Album.

It is customary for every nominee to receive an invitation to the ceremony. However, Grammy officials did consider rescinding his invitation despite his claims of innocence.

“We are taking this matter very seriously and we are in the process of evaluating it with the time and care that it deserves,” the Academy shared in a statement to Rolling Stone.

Diddy, who legally changed his middle name to Love, was accused of sexual assault by several women. His long-time partner, Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, opened the floodgates for other alleged victims to come forward.

In November 2023, Cassie sued the three-time Grammy winner for rape and domestic abuse throughout their 10-year courtship. The case was settled just a day later, although Diddy vehemently denied guilt.

“Just so we’re clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing,” Ben Brafman, Diddy’s lawyer, declared to Us. Brafman continued, “Mr. Combs‘ decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best.”

As BOSSIP previously reported, following Cassie’s lawsuit, multiple women came forward to share their own stories of sexual abuse at the hands of the music mogul. Combs’ career took many hits in light of his alleged sexual misconduct. The Bad Boy CEO recently lost a new Hulu reality show featuring his family. He also stepped down from his position as the chairman of the media network, Revolt.

A statement from Revolt’s Instagram page read, “Sean Combs has stepped down from his position as chairman of Revolt. While Mr. Combs has previously had no operational or day-to-day role in the business, this decision helps to ensure that Revolt remains steadfastly focused on our mission to create meaningful content for the culture and amplify the voices of all Black people throughout this country and the African diaspora.”

Diddy likely made the best decision considering his presence onstage at the Grammys may have aroused boos from the audience.

Artists Janelle Monáe, SZA, Jon Baptiste, Burna Boy, Ayra Star and Tyla all received nominations.

The ceremony will air Feb. 4. Check back for updates to see who takes home the gilded gramophone.