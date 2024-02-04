Bossip Video

Music’s biggest night is here and we want you to kick back and relax with these refreshing cocktails.

Tonight the 66th annual Grammys will go down live from Crypto.com Area in Los Angeles, California and the show will include performances from Travis Scott, SZA, Burna Boy, and more. There’s no better way to watch the show and root for your faves than with a cocktail, and per the usual, we’ve gathered Grammy-themed recipes for your tasting pleasure.

See BOSSIP’s 2024 Grammys Cocktail Guide below.

Rich Flex Spritz

Ingredients:

1 parts Avion Cristalino

1 parts White Peach Puree

3 parts Champagne

Method: Build in Glass with Ice and garnish with edible gold leaf lemon wheel.

Kill Bill Martini

Ingredients:

2 parts Avion 44

1 parts Black Cherry Juice

¾ parts Lime Juice

½ parts Agave Syrup

Method: Shake and strain into a martini glass. Add 3 cherries on sword pick rolled in edible red luster dust.

24k Gran Coramino Margarita

Ingredients:

2oz Gran Coramino Cristalino

1oz Lime Juice

0.5 oz Agave Syrup

0.25oz Ginger Liqueur

0.25 teaspoon Gold Brew Glitter

Method: Mix glitter & rock sugar on a small plate. Moisten half of a rim of a rocks glass with lime juice, then dip in glitter/sugar mixture to coat. Fill the glass with fresh ice and set aside. Combine Gran Coramino Cristalino, lime juice, agave syrup, ginger liqueur, and glitter in a cocktail shaker. Fill the shaker with Fresh ice, cover, and shake for about 20 seconds. Strain the cocktail into a reserved rocks glass. Garnish with lime wheel.

Shaun’s Slopeside Old Fashioned

Ingredients:

1/3 oz Cinnamon Syrup

Barspoon Ginger Syrup

2 dashes of Angostura Bitters

3/4 oz Apple Brandy

1 1/2 oz High West Double Rye!

Directions: Combine ingredients in a rocks glass with cubed ice and stir until chilled. Garnish with apple wedges.

D’USSÉ “LEON’S LUCKY HIGHBALL”

Ingredients:

2 oz D’USSÉ XO

1 oz simple syrup

.75 oz fresh lime juice

3 slices of cucumber (muddled)

Handful of fresh coriander

1.5 oz Jasmine green tea

1 oz rice milk

1/3 oz sesame oil

Method: Shaken and served in a highball. Garnish with a long slice of cucumber.

The SZA-Inspired “Guaranteed Good Days”

Ingredients:

1½ oz Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey

1 oz Fresh Grapefruit Juice

½ oz Martini Riserva (aperol)

½ oz Simple Syrup

1 dash of Orange Bitters

Method: Chill a glass with ice. Add all ingredients to a shaker. Shake until chilled and fine strain over ice. Garnish with an orange peel.

The Taylor Swift-Inspired “Taylor’s Maroon Manhattan”

Ingredients:

3 oz Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey

1 oz Ruby Port

½ oz Apricot Brandy

2 dashes Angostura Bitters

Method: â€‹â€‹Add all ingredients to a chilled mixing glass. Stir all the ingredients over ice until chilled. Toss ice and strain into a coupe glass.