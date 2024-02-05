Alec is on the case of a hit and run that strikes close to home…
We’re super excited to share an exclusive clip from tonight’s episode The Irrational, which just recently returned with its mid-season premiere.
The clip features Alec and Kylie investigating the site of Vincent’s hit and run after witnessing his shocking death online. Suspecting the incident was foul play rather than a tragic accident, Alec and the police begin to ponder why Vincent was targeted.
We love us some Jesse L. Martin! Also this episode sounds CRAZY. Mowing someone down while they’re jogging while livestreaming is NUTS. But we know Alec will get to the bottom of it quickly!
The Irrational follows world-renowned professor of behavioral science Alec Mercer (Jesse L. Martin) as he lends his unique expertise on an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement and corporations. His insight and unconventional approach to understanding human behavior lead him and the team on a series of intense, unexpected journeys to solve illogical puzzles and perplexing mysteries.
The cast also includes Maahra Hill as “Marisa,” Travina Springer as “Kylie,” Molly Kunz as “Phoebe,” and Arash DeMaxi as “Rizwan.”
The “Cheating Life” episode of The Irrational airs tonight, Monday February 5 at 10pm EST/PST on NBC
