Bossip Video

A lot of cops aren’t into justice, they much prefer to mete out discipline and revenge than to “serve and protect.” Take for instance, the officers at the center of a civil rights lawsuit filed by a 31-year-old California woman named Malia Ashad. According to ABC News, Ashad is accusing five Alameda County Sheriff deputies of assaulting her and denying her medical attention which was mandated by a physician in 2022.

On Aug. 9, 2022, Ashad appeared in court to settle a civil matter with a woman whom she had filed a restraining order against when suddenly the woman attacked by pummeling her in the head and face with a cell phone. Deputies rushed to the scene inexplicably, put Ashad in handcuffs and led her out of the courtroom.

“Instead of arresting the aggressor in the situation,” Ashad’s attorneys told ABC News in the statement, “sheriff’s deputies continued the courthouse attack by striking Ashad twice in her head, causing her to fall and strike her head on a table, seize and temporarily lose consciousness.”

Upon arrival at Kaiser Permanente in San Leandro, a doctor ordered Ashad to have a CT scan to check for brain injuries. However, the deputies just as soon let her die of brain hemorrhaging than to allow for medical treatment.

“We’re not taking her to CT [scan] for anything,” a deputy can be heard saying to hospital staff on body camera video released by FOX 2 San Francisco. “All I need is her cleared for incarceration. She’s going to jail.”

The following body camera video shows the disturbing incident as deputies can be seen smashing Ashad’s head into the hospital bed as she cries and screams for help. Be warned that this video may be triggering to watch.





Play



The lawsuit states that as a result of the deputies’ unwarranted violence against Ashad, she lost consciousness twice at the hospital and was still denied the treatment that a medical professional deemed imperative.

Alameda County Sheriff’s Office claims that Ashad was being charged with assault of a peace officer and other party, but the district attorney did not pursue the charges. That right there should be enough to show that these lil piggies were full of s***.

We hope all of these badged slabs of pork are sent to prison and that Malia Ashad gets every red cent she’s owed for her pain.