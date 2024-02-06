Bossip Video

When a celebrity’s name starts trending on X–the site previously known as Twitter–it can only mean one of a few things.

On Tuesday morning, fans woke up to see Drake’s name trending on the social media platform, and this time, it’s because a NSFW video of the rapper supposedly leaked.

The video in question features the Canadian in bed while showing off his goods, shooting the clip of himself through the mirror across from him.

Nowadays, it’s impossible to know what’s real or not–especially with how advanced AI has gotten. Plus, the rapper’s face is mostly covered by his iPhone, so it’s not exactly hard evidence.

Regardless of whether or not the video is actually Drake, fans have been freaking out about the leak all morning. While some are upset they looked up his name and were greeted with an explicit video, others seem delighted to see what the entertainer is working with…allegedly.

If you want to see for yourself, you can check out the NSFW clip here.

Drake has yet to confirm if this video is actually him or not (obviously), but according to Adin Ross, he did acknowledge the leak.

After watching the leaked clip, the streamer sent the rapper a voice message while he was on stream, telling him: “I’m still live bro, we were just looking at this s**t. Goddamn, you were blessed with your voice, you’re blessed with performing, you’re blessed with being number one but you’re also blessed to have a f***ing missile.”

Ross said that the star simply responded with multiple laughing emojis, going on to say he might use Adin’s voice note as the intro to his next album.