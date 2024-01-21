Bossip Video

Odell Beckham Jr. recently shared an insane story of staying at Drake’s house and stumbling upon fans breaking in at 7 a.m.

One thing celebrities have to deal with living in Los Angeles is crazed fans attempting to break in. Most employ 24/7 security to make sure unwanted individuals don’t make it onto their property, but what happens when a friend is staying at their house solo?

Odell Beckham Jr. dropped by the Punch Line Podcast with Marlon Humphrey and shared what happened when he stayed overnight at Drake’s house and came face to face with fans who broke in.

According to Complex, OBJ’s quick thinking and calm demeanor kept the situation under control.

“Somehow [these guys] found The Boy’s house, broke into it. And man they come into the room like, ‘We made it to Drake’s crib!’ [Their] socks [were] dirty as hell like they had to crawl through the mountains to get here,” Beckham said. “So I had to try and play it cool. I had to dap them up but I was like, on edge at this point. They’re like, ‘OBJ wassup man! Can we get a picture? Can we get an autograph?’

He continued,

“And to me, I don’t know if they’re carrying something. I don’t know what it was. So I gave them the picture, the autograph, boom – kicked them out. Instantly called security, instantly called cops. But I’m talking about broke into his house! I’ll never forget that. Broke into his house 7:30/8 in the morning. That’s insane!”

Unfortunately, Odell had to play into the situation to keep matters calm but taking pictures with these fans might motivate their terrible behavior.

In the summer of 2022, a man was arrested attempting to gain entry to the house claiming Drake was his father. Shortly after that ordeal, Drake’s house was then robbed. Luckily the suspect was captured while exiting the neighborhood.

The Toronto rapper isn’t the only one being harassed, last year his father Dennis Graham had to seek police assistance to deal with over-zealous fans.

Being famous has its benefits but having unwanted guests in your home might be the worst downside.

You can watch the full podcast episode below.