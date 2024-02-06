Bossip Video

As Fat Tuesday looms near, the vibrant traditions of Mardi Gras will be celebrated at an Atlanta festival this weekend.

The inaugural Atlanta Mardi Gras festival is happening on Saturday, February 10, 2024, from 12 pm to 10 pm at Underground Atlanta. This event was created to pay homage to the cultural impact of this cherished southern staple that celebrates the rich French/Canadian cultures of New Orleans, Louisiana.

Powered by York Promotions, Von The Promoter, and Derty Work Entertainment, attendees will enjoy a rich day full of Mardi Gras/New Orleans-themed activations including a live brass band, craft cocktails, burlesque lounge, jazz club, casino pop-up, live poetry, comedy, DJs, performances, and games.

“As one of the organizers of the Atlanta Mardi Gras Festival, I couldn’t be more excited to bring this celebration to our city. Atlanta is a melting pot of cultures, and it’s the perfect place to host a festival that’s as colorful and diverse as Mardi Gras,” said Ais York – Founder of York Promotions. “This isn’t just about replicating the New Orleans tradition; it’s about embracing the spirit of unity, resilience, and cultural richness that Mardi Gras symbolizes,” he added. “We’re not just putting on another event; we’re creating a space where the spirit of New Orleans can thrive in the heart of Georgia. So, come and join us as we bring a piece of New Orleans to Atlanta and celebrate the cultural impact of Mardi Gras together.”

Event Details: The Atlanta Mardi Gras Fest

Date: Saturday, February 10, 2024

Time: 12 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: The Gallery located inside Underground Atlanta, 50 Upper Alabama ST

Parking: Rideshare and public transit on MARTA are highly recommended as parking is very limited.

SOCIAL MEDIA:

@yorkpromotions @underground_atlanta

#atlmardigrasfest #theundergroundatlanta