Disney Unveils New Details About Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Ride Opening In 2024

Are you ready for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure?

We’re inching closer to the opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure that looks enchanting based on a newly-released rendering of the thrilling moment you first drop into the bayou and encounter some friends both new and familiar.

The scene features Tiana’s new friends including a band full of adorable critters who sing and play instruments made of natural materials they found in the bayou.

As previously reported, original film cast members Anika Noni Rose (Tiana), Bruno Campos (Naveen), Michael-Leon Wooley (Louis), and Jenifer Lewis (Mama Odie) are returning to voice their beloved characters for the attraction.

First announced in 2020, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will take guests on a musical adventure inspired by the beloved story and characters from the fan-favorite film.

Picking up where the film left off, guests will join Princess Tiana, Naveen and jazz-loving alligator Louis on an adventure through the bayou as they prepare to host a one-of-a-kind Mardi Gras celebration where everyone is welcome.

Along the way, guests will encounter familiar faces, make new friends, and travel through the bayou to original music inspired by songs from the film as they are brought into the next chapter of Tiana’s story.

In preparation for this new experience, Splash Mountain at Walt Disney World Resort will be closed starting January 23, 2023 ahead of its transformation into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

With 2024 over a year away, impatient Princess Tiana fans can enjoy Disneyland Resort’s Eudora’s Chic Boutique featuring Tiana’s Gourmet Secrets in New Orleans square.

From charming housewares and dapper decorations to chic apparel and more, they can find the best the Big Easy has to offer.