Our favorite part of awards season every year is the ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards

Today the brand announced both honorees and host for the 17th annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards on Thursday, March 7th, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. The event will be hosted by none other than Cliff “Method Man” Smith.

This year’s honorees include Academy Award-nominated actress & Grammy Award winner, Danielle Brooks, six-time Grammy-nominated singer and leading actress Halle Bailey, industry powerhouse and President of Original Programming for STARZ, Kathryn Busby and acclaimed screenwriter and showrunner of All American, All American: Homecoming and Found, Nkechi Okoro Carroll.

In addition to the awards, ESSENCE will continue its celebration of Black film & television luminaries at the fifth annual ESSENCE Hollywood House, which will be held on Friday, March 8, 2024 at 3322 La Cienega Place in Los Angeles. The experience for aspiring filmmakers, actors and TV & film enthusiasts, will include a day of networking, mentoring and skill-building to educate and inspire the community, while highlighting the vast spectrum of Black excellence. Industry thought leaders, executives and celebrities will take part in thoughtful programming including fireside chats, panel discussions, speed mentoring sessions, and more, providing attendees with real-life action plans for growth within the industry.

Los Angeles-based attendees can register at: ESSENCE.com/HollywoodHouse2024 and virtual attendees can stream the festivities live on ESSENCE.com, X, Facebook and YouTube.