A TV series starring, created by, and produced by Black men is now streaming on Hulu!

In honor of Black History Month, Hulu is announcing that it’s continuing to highlight Black stories and storytellers through its refreshed “Black Stories Always” hub throughout February and all year round.

With that in mind, Johnson, the popular Bounce Network dramedy that focuses on four lifelong best friends, all of whom share the same last name is now streaming all 3 seasons on Hulu.

As previously reported, the series from co-star and creator Deji LaRay, tells the story of four friends navigating love, friendship, heartbreak, and personal growth together.

Together the characters; Greg (Deji Laray), Omar (Thomas Q. Jones), Keith (Philip Smithey), and Jarvis (Derrex Brady) share similar experiences and confront and find humor in controversial social issues from the Black Man’s perspective, ranging from fatherhood, classism, and the “ever-evolving” relationship dynamics between Black men and women.

The show also stars D.L. Hughley, Terri J. Vaughn, Khalilah Joi, and Earthquake, with guest appearances by co-producer, Cedric The Entertainer.

Johnson is produced in partnership with Eric C. Rhone and Cedric The Entertainer’s A Bird & A Bear Entertainment as well as Deji LaRay (the show’s creator), and Thomas Q. Jones’ Midnight Train Productions. LaRay and Jones serve as showrunners and executive producers; Rhone, Cedric The Entertainer, and Reesha L. Archibald serve as executive producers.