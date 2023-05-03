A TV series starring, created by, and produced by Black men is getting a third season.

Bounce TV, the popular broadcast and multi-platform entertainment network serving African Americans, has announced its new slate of original programming, including the renewal of the hit series Johnson for season three.

A press release reports that the popular dramedy that focuses on four lifelong best friends, all of whom share the same last name – is set to premiere Saturday, Aug. 5 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT with two all-new episodes back-to-back.

The series that set a Bounce viewership record has once again been shot on location in Atlanta and will continue to give a Black male perspective on love, self-discovery, and brotherhood.

As previously reported we tuned in to seasons one and two and saw the characters; Greg (Deji Laray), Omar (Thomas Q. Jones), Keith (Philip Smithey), and Jarvis (Derrex Brady) share similar experiences as modern-day Black men in America rating from divorce, interracial love, and manhood.

Bounce TV reports that those same hot-button topics will continue alongside discussions surrounding fatherhood, classism, and the “ever-evolving” relationship dynamics between Black men and women.

Johnson is still produced in partnership with Eric C. Rhone and Cedric The Entertainer’s A Bird & A Bear Entertainment as well as Deji LaRay (the show’s creator), and Thomas Q. Jones’ Midnight Train Productions. LaRay and Jones serve as showrunners and executive producers; Rhone, Cedric The Entertainer, and Reesha L. Archibald serve as executive producers.

Johnson is not the only original programming returning to Bounce, however, the comedy Act Your Age is returning with more episodes alongside the premiere of the Xernona Clayton: A Life in Black and White original Juneteenth documentary.

Hit the flip for details on that.