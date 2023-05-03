A TV series starring, created by, and produced by Black men is getting a third season.
Bounce TV, the popular broadcast and multi-platform entertainment network serving African Americans, has announced its new slate of original programming, including the renewal of the hit series Johnson for season three.
A press release reports that the popular dramedy that focuses on four lifelong best friends, all of whom share the same last name – is set to premiere Saturday, Aug. 5 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT with two all-new episodes back-to-back.
The series that set a Bounce viewership record has once again been shot on location in Atlanta and will continue to give a Black male perspective on love, self-discovery, and brotherhood.
As previously reported we tuned in to seasons one and two and saw the characters; Greg (Deji Laray), Omar (Thomas Q. Jones), Keith (Philip Smithey), and Jarvis (Derrex Brady) share similar experiences as modern-day Black men in America rating from divorce, interracial love, and manhood.
Bounce TV reports that those same hot-button topics will continue alongside discussions surrounding fatherhood, classism, and the “ever-evolving” relationship dynamics between Black men and women.
Johnson is still produced in partnership with Eric C. Rhone and Cedric The Entertainer’s A Bird & A Bear Entertainment as well as Deji LaRay (the show’s creator), and Thomas Q. Jones’ Midnight Train Productions. LaRay and Jones serve as showrunners and executive producers; Rhone, Cedric The Entertainer, and Reesha L. Archibald serve as executive producers.
Johnson is not the only original programming returning to Bounce, however, the comedy Act Your Age is returning with more episodes alongside the premiere of the Xernona Clayton: A Life in Black and White original Juneteenth documentary.
Hit the flip for details on that.
Act Your Age & The Xernona Clayton: A Life in Black and White Are Also Coming To Bounce
Per a press release, Act Your Age starring Tisha Campbell, Kym Whitley, and special guest star Yvette Nicole Brown, returns to Bounce TV on Saturday, June 3 with two new episodes back-to-back starting at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT.
The half-hour comedy will continue to tell the story of “three vibrant, successful Washington D.C./Northern Virginia-area women in their 50s who are each at a personal crossroads and who decide that the best way forward in life is together.”
Additionally, Bounce will air a marathon for those that missed the first half of the 16-episode first season.
Leading up to the summer run, Bounce will air the first seven spring episodes in double-features every Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT starting April 29. A spring season marathon is set for Saturday, May 27 starting at 5:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. CT.
Bounce is also announcing the world premiere of Xernona Clayton: A Life in Black and White, an exclusive new documentary celebrating the life of a civil rights icon and Black pioneer who doesn’t get her just due.
Described as an “elegant march” through Clayton’s life, the doc will detail her work with Martin Luther King and Coretta Scott King via her pioneering broadcasting career with Ted Turner. It will also tell the story of her founding of The Trumpet Awards which were acquired by the network in 2016 and continue to this day.
Xernona Clayton: A Life in Black and White will be the centerpiece of Bounce TV’s Juneteenth programming.
Will YOU be watching this original programming on Bounce TV?
