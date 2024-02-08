Tres Generaciones® Tequila, Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys’ Dean Collection hosted “Just Because – Aquarius Edition,” honoring the iconic artists of their GIANTS Exhibition during the opening night of Silencio NYC.
Sounds were provided by Swizz Beatz, DJ Runna, Joe Kay and Blonde with specialty curated cocktails from Tres Generaciones® Tequila. Attendees spanned from the world of art, music, and fashion including Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys, Silencio owner Arnaud Frisch, Evan Ross and Jessica Simpson, top model Joan Smalls, artists Derrick Adams and Mickalene Thomas, recording artists Davido, DSmoke, and Note Mercato, Lil Buck, 3X CFDA Menswear of the Year winner Maxwell Osborne, Human Rights Activists Mysonne General and Tamika Mallory and renowned publicist Nadine Johnson.
The event honored Black artists from the GIANTS Exhibition at The Brooklyn Museum and celebrated the birthdays of two acclaimed artists – Mickalene Thomas and Derrick Adams – whose work will be on display beginning February 10th, 2024.
-
Bad & Boujee: Our Hollywood Faves Dripped Decadently For The Academy Museum Gala
-
Balenci Bardi: Cardi B Makes Her Debut On The Catwalk For Balenciaga Fall '24 Show
-
Destiny's Child Reunites & Celebs 'Alien Superstar' Slay At Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Film World Premiere
-
So Stunning: Keke Palmer, Janelle Monáe, Tamar Braxton, Coco Jones, & More Attend 2023 BET Soul Train Awards
-
Fashion Icon Honoree Serena Williams Takes Center Stage At The 2023 CFDA Awards
-
'Fashion Killa' Writer Sowmya Krishnamurthy Talks Lil Kim's Style Influence And The KanYe Interview That Did Not Happen
-
Who Wins The Jollof Wars? #SavorTheCulture Gets A Taste Of Senegal's OG Recipe From Brooklyn's Café Rue Dix
-
Front Row It Girls Teyana Taylor, Karrueche And Coco Jones Support Phillip Lim's Return To The Runway
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.