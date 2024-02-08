Bossip Video

Tres Generaciones® Tequila, Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys’ Dean Collection hosted “Just Because – Aquarius Edition,” honoring the iconic artists of their GIANTS Exhibition during the opening night of Silencio NYC.

Sounds were provided by Swizz Beatz, DJ Runna, Joe Kay and Blonde with specialty curated cocktails from Tres Generaciones® Tequila. Attendees spanned from the world of art, music, and fashion including Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys, Silencio owner Arnaud Frisch, Evan Ross and Jessica Simpson, top model Joan Smalls, artists Derrick Adams and Mickalene Thomas, recording artists Davido, DSmoke, and Note Mercato, Lil Buck, 3X CFDA Menswear of the Year winner Maxwell Osborne, Human Rights Activists Mysonne General and Tamika Mallory and renowned publicist Nadine Johnson.

The event honored Black artists from the GIANTS Exhibition at The Brooklyn Museum and celebrated the birthdays of two acclaimed artists – Mickalene Thomas and Derrick Adams – whose work will be on display beginning February 10th, 2024.