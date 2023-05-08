Bossip Video

Alicia Keys went viral for being one of the first to receive the $500K, Virgil Abloh Maybach, however, but Swizz Beatz is sharing that his wife isn’t too impressed by the car.

After the untimely passing of designer and architect Virgil Abloh, one of the last gifts he left for the world was a lavish $500K Mercedez Benz Maybach.

The rare vehicle quickly became one of Mercedez’s most sought-after possessions because of its unique style. One of the first people seen receiving the pricey car was Alicia Keys via her husband wizz Swizz Beatz who purchased the two-toned sedan for her birthday.

Obviously excited about copping a Project Maybach s650 for his wife, Swizz posted photos of the moment the songstress was surprised with the pricey present.

Recently, however, Swizz told radio legend Angie Martinez, that Alicia isn’t too impressed by the expensive gift, she’s just far too polite to say it.

“I don’t think she liked the goddam car,” he said before Martinez chimed in stating Alicia didn’t seem to be the “flashy” type.

According to Swizz, the car is completely tricked out but still at the dealership. He added that he thinks his wife felt she would bring too much attention to herself by driving the car.

“I know she was already thinking like ‘are they gonna be on me if I bring the kids to school in this?’ Are people gonna know how I’m movin’?’ like [I’m sure] she start[ed] thinking like that way with it. She’s [was just] being very polite.”

WELP!

Luckily this Maybach is a hot commodity, so Swizz should have no problem selling it.