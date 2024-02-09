Bossip Video

More women have come forward with abuse allegations against Jonathan Majors.

A new report from the New York Times details the physical and emotional abuse the disgraced actor is being accused of.

Not only did two women give their accounts, but interviews with 20 other people were also cited, alleging that the Creed III star has a “history of volatility.” These sources also allege his behavior on the set of Lovecraft Country led several of Majors’ female coworkers to complain to the network.

Emma Duncan and Maura Hooper told the Times their accounts, saying they dated the former Marvel star between 2013 and 2019. While Hooper alleges she endured emotional abuse, Duncan says she was both emotionally and physically abused during their relationship.

Both women referred to the actor as “a controlling, threatening figure who isolated them from friends and career pursuits.”

“You lose your sense of worth,” Duncan, who says she was engaged to the actor from 2015 to 2019, told the Times of their relationship.

Duncan alleged that Majors “threatened to strangle and kill her” in 2016. She also claims that he “slammed her body into their mailbox” during an argument that same year, leaving bruises on her back and arms. A year later, she says he threw her onto the ground and bruised her head with his own.

Hooper’s relationship with the actor allegedly briefly overlapped with Duncan’s, though neither of the women knew that at the time. Hooper claims she was “not allowed to speak to anyone about their relationship, isolating her from a support system.”

She also recalled getting pregnant several months into their relationship, alleging that Majors refused to pick her up at the clinic after she underwent an abortion. She was also led to believe she was not allowed to talk about the abortion with anyone else, so she had to walk herself home.

“I felt trapped and alone,” she told the Times.

In response to these claims, Majors’ lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, told the Times that, “While their relationship was mutually emotionally volatile, he did not physically abuse [Duncan].” She also admitted that her client “did say hurtful things” throughout his relationships with both women, but denied the claims of physical abuse.

The latest allegations against Majors come just a couple of months after he was found guilty of reckless assault in the third degree and harassment in the second degree. His conviction came following a March 2023 incident between Majors and his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

The charges against him carry a potential sentence of up to one year in prison.