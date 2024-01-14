Bossip Video

Jonathan Majors takes another L in the entertainment industry after his assault conviction.

According to Variety, Majors lost the role of playing NBA champion Dennis Rodman in the film 48 Hours In Vegas. The film follows the Bulls power forward’s iconic trip to Las Vegas in the middle of the 1998 NBA finals.

However, Majors isn’t the only one who is no longer part of the project. Variety also revealed that Lionsgate backed out and released it back to the producers to find a new partner.

Mr. Rodman himself will executive produce along with Ari Lubet and Will Allegra. Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Aditya Sood will produce under Lord Miller. Jordan VanDina (Hulu’s “The Binge”) rounds out the crew as the screenwriter.

As BOSSIP previously reported, on December 18, Jonathan Majors was found guilty of assault and harassment during a domestic dispute with his former partner, Grace Jabbari.

He currently faces up to a year in jail, but he could receive a lesser punishment, like probation.

The Fallout Continues After Jonathan Majors Assault Conviction

Marvel announced dropping Jonathan Majors as its big bad villain after his conviction for domestic abuse.

“Marvel Studios has parted ways with Jonathan Majors — the actor cast to play Kang, the central antagonist in the Multiverse Saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — after he was convicted on Dec. 18 of two misdemeanor counts of harassment and assault of Grace Jabbari, his ex-girlfriend,” a source close to the studio confirmed the decision to Variety.

The company is currently searching for a replacement. Rumors have it that Marvel is considering Damson Idris or Colman Domingo as options.

Domingo previously expressed his desire to play a villain for Marvel. He even pointed out that he’s physically fit enough for the job.

Majors appeared on Good Morning America for an exclusive interview since being found guilty.

He had one important question for the court.

“I’m standing there and the verdict comes down. I say, ‘How is that possible?’ Based off the evidence — based off the prosecution’s evidence, let alone our evidence — how is that possible?”

He went on to say, “I’m a great man. A great man. I am doing great things. The woman that supports me, the one I support, needs to be a great woman and make sacrifices.”

His newfound love, Ms. Megan Good, watched supportively in the corner as he expressed his truth to the world.

Do you agree with these studios’ decision to drop Majors? Let us know your thoughts below!