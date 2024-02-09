Bossip Video

Usher says he would be a “fool” not to perform with Lil Jon and Ludacris during his Super Bowl halftime show.

During a recent conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Usher revealed that he will be performing his smash hit “Yeah!” with some help from collaborators Lil Jon and Ludacris. It’s unclear if they’ll also perform their track “Lovers & Friends.”

“I would be a fool to not play ‘Yeah!’ let’s just start there,” Usher told the outlet. “It would be foolish to make it all the way to Las Vegas, Jon is here, Luda’s here and not play ‘Yeah!'”

This comes after the singer recently stressed just how difficult it will be for him to fit the biggest moments from his 3-decade-long career into just 13 minutes.

“I gotta do it in 13 minutes, that makes it a bit difficult,” Usher told Apple Music on Thursday. “It’s definitely been a challenge to squeeze 30 years into 13 minutes.” He continued, “I was very mindful of my past, celebrating my present — which is here in Las Vegas — and thinking about where we’re headed in the future. That was really the idea.”

As he continues to prepare for his big performance, Usher just dropped his new album, Coming Home. During an interview with Vanity Fair, he revealed that the project took six years to make, telling fans to “never give up on what you believe in.”

“I’m hoping that it will be a love letter received by my fans,” he said of his ninth studio album. “I am mindful of the fact that I’m making music that I think the world should listen to and be able to feel something from.” “But my fans specifically,” he continued, “if they’ve been watching my life, which I know they have been supporting, they understand what I’m talking about. They understand what nuance is there, so they know that there’s something specially specific for them.”

Usher went on to explain why he picked the title Coming Home, saying “It’s a result of my personal experiences that inspired this journey that I was on for the last six years. I’ve been living my life outside of that, and I’m coming home.”