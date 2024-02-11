Bossip Video

In #BOSSIPBHM news, an Atlanta-based writer and director is debuting her darkly humorous horror film tomorrow at the 32nd annual Pan African Film Festival.

L. M. Davis is proud to announce the world premiere of The Last Days of Chocolate, a film that asks the question; “When chocolate disappears from the world, what new hungers will arise?”

An official description notes that the “absurdist horror” in the vein of Jordan Peele’s Get Out and Boots Riley’s Sorry to Bother You, is set in a near future where “chocolate has disappeared but the global hunger for it has not.” A trailer for it shows exactly, that, the Black protagonist being told that she “smells like chocolate” as someone’s thirst for the delectable delight reaches new heights.

Play

The film has an ensemble cast that includes Nikki LaShae (Bigger, BMF) and Richard Hempton (Halt and Catch Fire, Disney’s Just Beyond).

The Last Days of Chocolate will premiere in Los Angeles on Monday, February 12, at The Pan African Film Festival with a second screening set for February 18, 2024. Tickets can be purchased on the festival website; Paff.org.

The film is L. M. Davis’s sophomore effort, following on the heels of a successful festival run for her 2021 short Fevered Dreams.

Davis who is a graduate of Hampton University and founded Third Rose Enterprises, believes the Pan African Film Festival, which came to fruition via Danny Glover, the late Ja’Net DuBois, and Ayuko Babu in 1992, is an exciting opportunity because of the fest’s status as an Oscar-qualifying festival for short films.

“For independent filmmakers, festivals like The Pan African Film Festival are a great chance to really spotlight the craft of all of the amazing cast and crew who work so hard to make these films. For Black directors, particularly, the festival has a storied history of launching careers,” said Davis in a statement.

Davis who got her start in film working as an extra on projects such as Black Panther, Black Lightning, Lovecraft Country, and DMZ is a long-time science fiction and fantasy writer.

Her first short film Fevered Dreams screened at nine festivals, earning eight award nominations and winning five awards, including two for Best Director and one for Best Film.

For Black History Month, Fevered Dreams is now streaming on YouTube.

L.A., will YOU be attending the Pan African Film Festival and watching The Last Days of Chocolate?