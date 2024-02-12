Bossip Video

Beyoncé is baaaaaack!

Almost two years after dropping Renaissance, Beyoncé has finally announced the released date for it’s long-awaited follow-up, Act II.

It was all revealed in a Super Bowl commercial on Sunday, when Bey teamed up with Verizon to tease some new music. In the ad, Beyoncé dresses up as “Barbey,” “BOTUS” (Beyoncé of the United States), and an astronaut as she tries to “break” Verizon. In the end, none of that is enough, so she decides to announce some new music instead, revealing Renaissance: Act II will be released on March 29.

“OK, they ready — drop the new music,” she says at the end of the commercial. “I told y’all the Renaissance is not over.”

After that, fans who rushed to Beyoncé’s socials were greeted with another teaser video, which includes a license plate that reads “Texas Hold ‘Em.” Shortly after, a song of the same name was available on streaming services, alone with another, “16 Carriages.”

While Bey’s recent looks already had fans convinced she was going to drop a country album, the two singles she dropped confirmed just that. Both songs feature contributions fom producer Raphael Saadiq and Beyonce’s sister Solange.





This long-awaited announcement has finally confirmed what Beyoncé told us in 2022 when she released Renaissance. At the time, she revealed that the album would be the first of a “three-act project.”

Rumors quickly began to circulate, with some sources claiming she had recorded both dance and country songs for the album, though it was unclear if they would both be included on Renaissance. The first project focused heavily on dance and house music, and now, it looks like we’re getting an entire album of country music.