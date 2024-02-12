Bossip Video

If you missed the Super Bowl and most importantly the commercials we got you covered with our favorite ones from Super Bowl LVIII.

Aside from the Super Bowl being the National Football League championship game, it’s practically every company’s marketing championship. The commercials have become just as anticipated as the game and every company plans year-round for this day. According to CBS News, the going rate for a commercial at this year’s Super Bowl was around 7 Million dollars. The price to air an AD isn’t cheap and companies spend an equal amount if not more on the few seconds of visuals we see.

Perhaps the most creative marketing came from DoorDash who is having a contest to give away all the products featured in Super Bowl LVIII ads. Visit DoorDash-all-the-ads.com and enter the secret code for your chance to win. We could give you the code but what fun is that?

With all that being said it’s only right we list our favorite commercials from the big game.

The Best Commercials From Super Bowl LVIII

Beyoncé & Verizon

Perhaps the most talked about AD was Verizon’s and for good reason. Not only did it feature Beyoncé she talked to us more than she usually does. She even announced ACT II of her trilogy was on the way and dropped two new songs. The AD was a work of art that featured several versions of Bey and several outfit changes.

Ben Affleck, Jack Harlow, Tom Brady, & Matt Damon x Dunkin

Ben Affleck and Dunkin’ teamed up for another Super Bowl spot and this time assembled the Avengers of his rolodex to try and get on J. Lo’s album. Jack Harlow, Tom Brady, Matt Damon, and more join Ben in his new group.

HelloFresh x Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer assaults the pizza delivery guy to prove her point that HelloFresh is the better option over takeout. She even stays for a nightcap and wakes the customer up with breakfast in bed.

Play

Cardi B x NYX Cosmetics

Cardi B caused chaos in her Super Bowl AD by saying “Duck Plumper” which several men heard differently and landed in the ER. “It’s For Your Lips” is the tag line promoting NYX’s latest offering.

Christopher Walken & Usher x BMW

BMW’s commercial focuses on the long career of Christopher Walken who ends up at a restaurant with Ushers and questions why he isn’t at the Super Bowl.

Play

Ice Spice x Starry

Ice Spice enjoyed a refreshing Starry in their Super Bowl Ad while her ex-man attempted to get her back.

Terrell Owens & Scarlett Johansson x M&M

M&M might have had the funniest AD of the night with the “almost champions ring of comfort”. They created a ring for your favorite players who never actually won a Super Bowl.

The ring was made in real life by celebrity jeweler Ben Baller. The commercial even features Scarlett Johansson who points out she missed to Oscar races and deserves some hardware.

Play

Kanye West x YEEZY

Kanye West had the most Kanye Super Bowl AD with him talking about how he spent all the money on the AD. His big announcement was everything on Yeezy.com was $20, yes even the shoes. It was a full-circle moment for the rapper who promised affordable clothing years ago.

Shannon Sharpe & Martin Lawrence x Oiko Yogurt

Oiko has spent most of the year being one of dozens of brands Deion Sanders promotes without saying any specific to that brand. This time they went a different route with Shannon Sharpe and Martin Lawrence showing us how the product makes you stronger.

“Javier In Frame” x Google

The most emotional commercial of the night was Google displaying their new features using a vision-impaired man. In the AD the phone tells him when people are in the frame by saying two people are in the frame. It ends with the birth of his child and the announcement three people are in the frame.

Play

Tony Romo & Mr. T x Skechers

Did you know the sneaker brand Skechers doesn’t have a “T” in the name? Well Tony Romo and Mr. T teamed up for their Super Bowl AD to remind everyone.

Play

Arnold Schwarzenegger x State Farm

Arnold goes full superhero but can’t seem to get the “neighbor” part down so Danny DeVito is hired to help him out.