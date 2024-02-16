Bossip Video

Donald Glover is finally addressing those puzzling questions that he asked himself about Black women in his bizarre 2022 self-reflection feature that further fueled allegations of misogynoir.

During a candid sit down with The Hollywood Reporter (THR) on Feb. 7, Glover, 40, opened up about why it was important to ask himself if he was “afraid of Black women” in his 2022 self-interview. The star has long been accused of misogynoir by fans, spawning criticism from the way he’s depicted Black women throughout all four seasons of his hit show, Atlanta, and pushback from his rap lyrics centered on his preference for dating Asian women.

Glover said it was important to ask himself the question because “no one” has ever asked him to reflect on the topic.

“I felt like it was something that people always say, but no one ever asked because I felt like people really don’t want to know. It is a better narrative,” the Swarm co-creator told THR. “But anybody who actually knows me knows how much that hurts me.”

The celeb — who currently stars in Mr. & Mrs. Smith alongside Maya Erskine — claimed that it took him a while to process all of the hurtful misogynoir backlash.

Although the interview served as a powerful healing tool for himself, Glover admitted that fans could care less about his epiphany.

“It doesn’t matter. People are not going to read this and be like, ‘Wow, I was wrong.’”

The Hollywood Star Knows Where He Stands

Ultimately, the actor and rapper is confident in himself and knows that he loves Black women unconditionally.

His close friends and family know where his heart stands as well. When social media drags him into the public court of opinion, Glover said that he runs to his tribe for support.

“My kids know that and they’re the only ones who matter. Or my mom knows that, and she’s the only one who matters Or Quinta [Brunson] knows that, and she’s the only one who matters,” he added to THR. “People who actually know me. And also, it’s not true. When I walk down the street in Atlanta, that’s not what happens.”

In 2023, Glover was slammed for a portion of his interview with Vulture, where he admitted to not informing Dominique Fishback — the lead actress in Swarm — about her character’s backstory or humanization.

“I kept telling her, ‘You’re not regular people. You don’t have to find the humanity in your character. That’s the audience’s job,’” Glover said. “She really was lost a lot of the time.” The Hollywood star told Fishback, “Think of it more like an animal and less like a person.”

Yikes!

What do you think about Donald Glover’s thoughts on misogynoir?