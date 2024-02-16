Bossip Video

Whether she’s showcasing her pristine vocals on Broadway or giving a dynamic performance on the big screen, Patina Miller’s impressive acting range knows no bounds. The 39-year-old is HelloBeautiful’s latest cover girl, and inside her digital feature, the South Carolina native opened up about telling Black women’s stories as a dark-skinned actress.

“It means a lot to be in this place and to be able to be in all of my little chocolate glory and tell this story and inspire women and Black women to just be everything that people say that you can’t be,” said the stunning star.

In recent years, Miller has firmly established herself as a force to be reckoned with in the world of entertainment. She plays the fierce drug dealer, Raquel Thomas, on the Starz original crime drama Power Book III: Raising Kanan. According to Miller, Raquel has so many different personalities — and she loves bringing all of her qualities to life on the show.

“She’s messy. She’s wrong. She’s real. But she’s also loving,” Miller told HelloBeautiful’s Keiyara Boone during the interview.

“To see her navigate being with all these other different women around her and seeing her take up those spaces and seeing her, not hiding in a corner, it was very important to me. She wasn’t afraid to speak up.”

Women need to see themselves as “bosses,” according to Miller.

It takes a lot of fearlessness and guts to be a notorious street boss or a press security for that matter. Miller played the latter during her time on Madam Secretary between 2014 and 2016, and injected the same confidence and gusto into the beautiful Daisy Grant, former Communications Director and Press Secretary to fictional President Elizabeth McCord (Téa Leoni).

“It’s important for women to see themselves as bosses, women to see themselves as beautiful,” she explained of her passion for depicting strong women onscreen. “Those things can coexist, and you can do both, women, do it all the time.”

Miller’s breakout role came in 2011 when she played the sassy lounge singer turned nun Deloris Van Cartier in the Broadway adaptation of Sister Act. Her electrifying performance earned her widespread acclaim and set the stage for what would become a remarkable career. With her powerhouse vocals and infectious energy, Miller breathed new life into the iconic character, winning the hearts of audiences and critics alike.

However, it was her portrayal of the Leading Player in the 2013 revival of Pippin that truly solidified her status as a Broadway sensation. In a role that demanded equal parts singing, dancing, and acting prowess, she delivered a tour de force performance that left audiences spellbound. Miller’s interpretation of the enigmatic Leading Player earned her a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical, cementing her place among the theater world’s elite. Beyond the bright lights of Broadway, Miller has also made a name for herself on the big screen. She appeared in the blockbuster film franchise The Hunger Games, portraying the fearless rebel Commander Paylor.

Still, despite all of her accomplishments, there are people that have tried to cast doubt on her immense talent.

“I’ve always tried to use that thing where people doubt me because people do,” she explained. “I’m a Black woman.”

The negativity will never stop her from doing the work she loves. For Miller, it’s crucial to keep bringing Black women’s stories to the forefront.

“I’m trying to think about what stories can I tell. How can I move the needle in my own way,” the star added during her HelloBeautiful cover story interview. “I don’t necessarily want to tell the stories that have already been told; it’s time for us to sort of do different things.”

She also shared that she’s happy to represent dark-skinned women.

“I get people in my DMs all the time, women who say, thank you for representing for the chocolate girls.” “It means a lot to be in this place and to be able to be in all of my little chocolate glory and tell this story and inspire women and Black women to just be everything that people say that you can’t be.”

####

Editorial Cover:

Talent: Patina Miller

Photographer: JD Barnes

Cover Story: Keyaira Boone

SVP of Content: Allison McGevna

VP of Content: Kirsten West Savali

Editorial Director: Shamika Sanders

Digi Tech: Josh Robinson

Photo Assistant: Oren Siddo

BTS Video: Sam Walcott

Retoucher: Carrie Beene

Wardrobe Stylist: Jason Rembert

Wardrobe Assistant: Christina Arroyo

Makeup: Sam Fine

Hair: Ro Morgan

Creative Director: Jordan Benston

Production Company: The Oracle Media

Production: Maisha Peace, Brooke Langley, Nate Cherry, Amanda Baez

Location: Jack Studios