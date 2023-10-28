Bossip Video

It’s Raq’s world, we’re just livin’ in it

After weeks of growing buzz, STARZ dropped the highly anticipated trailer for Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 3 premiering Friday, Dec. 1, 2023 at midnight.

Check out the intense trailer below:

With emotions high and the stakes even higher, Season 3 kicks off with the Thomas family reeling from the Mob’s coordinated attack on Raquel, Marvin, and Lou-Lou.

Whether it’s Marvin trying to redeem himself, Raq finally coming clean, Lou wrestling with his own evil or Jukebox simply trying to break free from her family’s pathology, the Thompsons will find themselves confronting an existential crisis that challenges their very identity.

Over the last two season, Kanan has slowly learned the truth about not only his mother but also himself while grappling with the notions of right and wrong, good and evil, fidelity, and disloyalty.

With each new revelation, Kanan has been forced to confront his family’s seemingly never-ending web of secrets and lies until this season where his blinders are finally off.

Season 3 will introduce The Wire alum Wendell Pierce and Erika Woods as “Pop” Henry and “Snaps” along with Grantham Coleman as “Ronnie.”

The amazing Patina Miller returns as diabolical matriarch “Raquel Thomas” opposite MeKai Curtis in the titular role of “Kanan Stark.”

Also returning is Tony Danza as Italian mobster Stefano Marchetti.

In addition to Miller, Curtis, Pierce, Woods and Danza, Raising Kanan stars Omar Epps as “Detective Malcolm Howard,” London Brown as “Marvin Thomas,” Malcolm Mays as “Lou-Lou Thomas,” Hailey Kilgore as “Jukebox,” Joey Bada$$ as “Unique,” Shanley Caswell as “Detective Burke,” and Antonio Ortiz as “Famous.”

New episodes of Raising Kanan drop weekly on Fridays at midnight ET/PT on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms and internationally on the LIONSGATE+ premium streaming platform in the U.K. and Ireland.