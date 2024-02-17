Bossip Video

Snoop Dogg’s younger brother, Bing Worthington, passed away at the age of 44.

Snoop took to Instagram to reveal the news. He posted heartfelt tributes dedicated to his late brother. The brothers were eight years apart.

Supportive messages and condolences from fans, family friends, and celebrities flooded Snoop’s comment section, expressing their sincere sympathy.

Snoop posted a video in which his late brother, older brother Jerry Wesley Carter, and son were seen in a cemetery. The caption read, “@badabing33 always brought laughter to us ðŸ’™ðŸ™ðŸ¾ðŸ˜¢ reunited with moms.”

Beverly Tate, their mother, passed away in October 2021 at the age of 70. In one of the photos shared by Worthington, he can be seen presenting her with a birthday cake.

Snoop’s wife, Shante Broadus also took to Instagram to pay tribute to her late brother-in-law writing a sweet, short message. The caption read, “Bada Bing Always Happy Always Smiling ðŸ’™ðŸ’™ I Love You Always ðŸ’™ðŸ’™ RIP.”

Authorities have not yet disclosed a cause of Worthington’s death. Sgt. Frank Gonzalez from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to NBC News plans to conduct a toxicology and autopsy report.

Snoop And Bing’s Brotherly Bond Remained Close Through The Rapper’s Rise To Fame

Snoop and Worthington shared a close bond, with the Grammy-nominated artist involving him in various aspects of his businesses.

The media mogul hired his brother to work on high-profile projects. Worthington rose through the ranks of the rapper’s entourage to become a tour manager and then the executive producer at the record label that bears his nickname.

Worthington executive-produced the birthday party documentary, “Bigg Snoop Dogg: Raw ‘N Uncut Vol. 1,” released as a video in 2003, according to Hollywood database IMDb.

In 2016, Worthington sat down with VICE and explained his process of working with his brother. “I started from the bottom, I ain’t just become the tour manager. I was just the road guy.”

He went on to say, “I worked my way to the top. Even though I’m his brother, he didn’t give me a top-ranked position.” “You can’t just become a president without knowing anything about being the president,” he continued. “You have to learn.”

We send our sincerest condolences to Snoop and his family in this time of grieving.