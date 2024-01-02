Bossip Video

The Paris Olympics will have a new full-time analyst as Snoop Dogg has been added to NBC’s coverage plans.

When it comes to keeping jobs lined up nobody will outwork Snoop Dogg. From promoting a smokeless fire pit to being a playable character in Call Of Duty, he’s everywhere. One job that people have always enjoyed the most is his color commentary and while it might fly under the radar, he has long record in vocal talents outside of rapping.





He’s worked with the UFC before and most infamously, provided the play-by-play of Jake Paul’s viral knockout in his fight with Nate Robinson. According to Sports Illustrated, his latest job may be the biggest of all his commentary gigs as Uncle Snoop will reportedly be a full-time Analyst for the upcoming Paris Olympics.

“I grew up watching the Olympics and am thrilled to see the incredible athletes bring their A-game to Paris. It’s a celebration of skill, dedication, and the pursuit of greatness,” the rapper said in a statement. “We’re going to have some amazing competitions and, of course, I will be bringing that Snoop style to the mix. It’s going to be the most epic Olympics ever, so stay tuned, and keep it locked.”

This move shouldn’t be surprising after he stole the show with Kevin Hart during the 2020 Summer Olympics. For some reason, Hart and Snoop’s commentary was limited to Peacock but as word spread of the duo covering the Olympics, people flocked to the streaming service to watch them in action. This time the fun won’t be limited so more people can tune in and enjoy.

