In we hope “she ready” for the repercussions news, Tiffany Haddish is getting dragged on the internet again, this time, for flying to Israel in an effort to see what’s going on “with [her] own eyes.”

The comedian went on Instagram Live Tuesday to talk to fans during her 16-hour flight from Los Angeles to Israel. According to Haddish, this is an “educational trip” she’s taking to see the Israel-Hamas war for herself.

Tiffany, who discovered her Jewish heritage later in life and had her Bat Mitzvah at 40, went on to say that she’s going to the “Holy Land” to “meet my future man out there” while encouraging her followers to visit as well.

During her IG Live, the comedian was drinking a beverage, which she insisted was orange juice and not a mimosa. While she has had two DUIs (the second being just a few months ago) she claims that the reason she wasn’t drinking is because “champagne gives me gas. I would never do that to these people.”

Haddish went on to make up a song for the trip, singing:

“On my way to Tel Aviv, then to Jerusalem. Then I’m going to the Dead Sea and goin’ get me some. Gonna have some fun, yeah. It’s gonna be great. Then I’m gonna learn about the politics, ay.”

When a fan in her comments mentioned Gaza, Tiffany replied, implying that seeing things with her own eyes means she will be visiting the Palestinian city.

“Who said I wasn’t going to Gaza?” she responded. “I said I’m going to go see with my own eyes. Gotta go to Israel first…And isn’t Gaza in Israel? Ain’t it all on the same continent, the same little piece of land and surrounded by water?”

When another one of her followers asked the reason for her trip, Haddish said it was for a “history lesson.”

“This is sociology,” she explained. “This is an educational trip for me. I want to go get educated. I want to see what’s really going on. I want to learn how it started, why it started.”

Unsurprisingly, a celebrity excitedly taking a trip to Israel while thousands of Palestinians are being killed didn’t sit well with a lot of people.

