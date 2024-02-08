1 of 6 ❯ ❮

Mo’Nique’s latest interview is continuing to make headlines amid her blasting a laundry list of people including Tiffany Haddish, D.L. Hughley, Oprah, Tyler Perry, and Kevin Hart; and one of the aforementioned is offering a scathing response. On Wednesday, the comedienne’s three-hour Club Shay Shay podcast interview was released and in it, the 56-year-old didn’t hold back. The legend @moworldwide graced Club Shay Shay with her presence. You do not want to miss this conversation. Set your alarms! Full episode is dropping tomorrow wherever you listen to your podcasts at 12:00am EST and streaming on YouTube at 12:00pm EST. pic.twitter.com/fEHQ2uZtkD — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) February 7, 2024 As previously reported Mo’Nique said that her pay disparity grievances have been downplayed because she’s a “fat Black woman” while Taraji P. Henson’s similar comments were praised, but that’s not all she said during the wide-ranging sitdown. Mo’Nique Blasts Tiffany Haddish For Shading Her Husband Sidney Hicks While on Club Shay Shay, the comedienne slammed Tiffany Haddish for comments she made about her husband Sidney Hicks, who is also her manager. Back in 2018 Haddish discussed Mo’Nique with GQ magazine amid the comedienne’s then-call for a Netflix boycott and said; “My business run different than her business. I don’t live her life. I don’t have that husband of hers. I’m looking at how [Netflix has] opened up so many opportunities for black females and comedy. When my people are dying, that’s when you gonna catch me protesting. I’m not gonna protest because somebody got offered not the amount of money they wanted to get offered. Obviously perturbed by the comments, Mo’Nique fired back on Club Shay Shay and referenced Haddish’s DUI arrests and her previous lawsuit alleging sexual battery, sexual harassment, and sexual abuse of a minor. “When I saw that, it’s like, Tiffany, if you had a husband like mine, you may not have two DUIs,” said Mo’Nique on Club Shay Shay. “If you had a husband like mine, you may not be caught up in what looks like you could have been grooming a child.” Mo’Nique responds to Tiffany Haddish’s GQ Magazine interview comments: “If you had a husband like mine, you may not have two DUI’s. If you had a husband like mine, you may not be caught up in what looks like you could’ve been grooming a child.” pic.twitter.com/oUwE3S6qSF — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 7, 2024 That’s not all Mo said however, she also slammed Kevin Hart, Oprah Winfrey, and D.L. Hughley, the latter of which responded with a castigating clapback. Hit the flip.

Mo’Nique Blasts Kevin Hart, Says She Hasn’t Heard From Him In Two Years According to Mo’Nique although Kevin Hart helped her family financially when they were “up against the wall”, she felt hurt by a comment made alleging that he “wants nothing to do with her.” Mo told Shannon Sharpe a story about how she appeared on Hart’s podcast and he offered to partner with her to executive produce any future projects she wanted. “Don’t even worry about that,” she alleges Hart told her. “Whatever y’all wanna do – I will partner with you. I’ll executive produce with you. You just let me know what you want to do.” But Mo’Nique said when she tried to take him up on this offer, Hart’s manager said that the comedian actually “didn’t want “anything to do with” her. She then called Hart up and he assured her it was simply a “miscommunication” and promised to have a convo with her on the following Tuesday—but he ghosted her. “That was two years ago,” Mo’Nique said on Club Shay Shay. “I’ve never heard back from Kevin Hart again.” . @moworldwide on @KevinHart4real: “I said, ‘Wait a minute, are you okay with this white man calling them up, getting in between our relationship?’ … That was two years ago. If you talk to him, I talk to him. I’ve never talked back to Kevin Hart again.” pic.twitter.com/lNV7crewhu — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) February 8, 2024 Mo’Nique Says Oprah Winfrey “Betrayed Her” At one point in the wide-ranging interview, Mo’Nique spoke on her ongoing issues with Oprah. “See when I speak about Oprah Winfrey, and let me be clear, I love that sister, because she’s our sister,” said Mo’Nique. “She just got to come back across the street. We got the light on. When I speak about Oprah Winfrey, I speak about that woman because she’s spoken about me. “And when you begin to speak about me privately, I’m gonna speak about you publicly. You’ve been unfair, you’ve been unjust, and you watched the black woman be thrown under the bus and you said nothing.” According to Mo, the media titan who snatched away a role in Lee Daniels’ The Butler from her, “betrayed her” by having her family accompany her brother Gerald Imes on her show so Imes could apologize for sexually abusing her during their childhood. Mo’Nique alleges that Oprah called to tell her that Gerald asked to be on her show and Oprah asked if she would appear too. Mo’Nique who had just won an Oscar for her performance in Precious declined and Oprah offered to cancel the interview, but Mo’Nique told her not to, in the hopes that her brother had changed for the better. She later learned that the interview would not just be with her brother but her entire family—her parents and her other brother—and she was upset. As a result of the interview, Mo’Nique said she frequently “had to defend” her mother from fans who told her that “her mama ain’t s***” which was something she didn’t condone. “We never talked about my mother being there, had Oprah Winfrey said. “I understand it but you betrayed me, sister. […] I would have said, ‘Shut that s—t down.” . @moworldwide on @Oprah: “When it came time to say it out loud, Oprah Winfrey went totally silent.” pic.twitter.com/At3LfkhmGw — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) February 8, 2024 More from Mo’Nique’s Club Shay Shay interview on the flip.

Mo’Nique Blasts Tyler Perry For “Costing Her Millions”, Claims She Has Audio Of The Mogul On Club Shay Shay, Mo’Nique said she has audio of Perry confessing to her over the phone that he was the one who started the rumor that she’s ‘”difficult to work with.” After praising Leee Daniels for publicly apologizing to her, she set her sights on Tyler Perry. “Tyler Perry called us up right, and he said, ‘I can see the pain in you, and I can hear it,'” said Mo’Nique. “‘And I want to let you know that I would never do nothing to hurt you.’ But the conversation kept going on, only for Tyler Perry to admit he did start a rumor that I was difficult to work with. He lied.” Mo then said that Tyler Perry promised to right his wrongs when his movie Boo! A Madea Halloween came out and she claimed that she had audio of Tyler Perry to share. “Well, we sent you the audio of Tyler Perry,” said Mo’Nique to Shannon Sharpe. “I don’t want you to take me at my word. I want you to hear his words. And what did you hear that man saying? What did you hear that man saying? “He said it,” said Shannon Sharpe. “Is that legal? You know you’re not supposed to be recording people?” Mo said that everything she did was legal and continued, “And here’s where a Black woman really gets the kick in the a**. Had I not recorded Tyler Perry, then it would have been my word against his, and then on top of that, it would have been he’s so powerful we can’t even pay no attention to that. Well, now I have him on audio, which is legal to do where we live. “Okay, we have him on audio, and do you know what? Some people then said, ‘Why would you record him?’ But did you hear what the man said? ‘I violated you, I mistreated you.’ Do you know, Shannon, that cost my family tens of millions of dollars over a lie and a rumor. I want you to look in your camera and I want you to talk to Tyler Perry because you heard what that man said, So ask him, ‘Will he compensate my family for that?'” . @moworldwide on @tylerperry Losing Her Family $10M+: “Do you know, @ShannonSharpe, that’s cost my family tens of millions of dollars over a lie and a rumor?” pic.twitter.com/jFHAlrTGlH — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) February 8, 2024

Mo’Nique Blasts D.L. Hughley During Club Shay Shay, Mo’Nique reignited her beef with DL Hughley by detailing a time when he allegedly brushed off her concerns about a question posed to her on his radio show.

According to Mo’Nique, while on his show while D.L. was absent, his cohost asked her if she would rather her husband, Sidney Hicks, have protected sex with Precious director Lee Daniels or unprotected sex with Karrine Steffans. Mo’Nique was deeply offended by the question even if it was part of a fun game of “Would You Rather.” “Now. I said to the team, how does that uplift our community? I said, sister, and her name is Jasmine, How could you ask another sister that, like what are y’all doing? So I said, I’m gonna call my brother D.L.” Mo told Shannon Sharpe that when she called D.L. he downplayed what happened and accused him of speaking ill about her through the years. She also detailed their previous big blow-up over a headlining comedy show gig that took a NASTY turn. “I said to myself, I’m gonna see you,” said Mo’Nique. I didn’t go on nobody’s show, I didn’t say nothing to nobody, but I knew the time would come that I would see him. We’re scheduled to do a show in Los Angeles. I was the headliner of that show. His name was on it. Then his name came off. I didn’t question it, but I knew I’m gonna see him eventually. “Okay, now we have a show in Detroit,” she added. “Contractually I was the headliner. DL Hugley posted a memo. Now, when you signed your deal for the Ravens, did you sign a contract or memorandum?” she asked Shannon Sharpe. “I signed a contract,” said the NFL Hall of Famer. “You see how you say that?” responded Mo’Nique. “Like anybody that knows good business [knows that]. You signed the memo was saying this is what I would like, but the contract is saying this is what it is. He put out a memo to our community, and that touched me a little different because I was saying, ‘Why would you lie to our babies?’ Because now they’re thinking if they send somebody a memo, that’s what they’re supposed to get.” She continued, “I was contractually signed to go as the headliner. D.L. Hughley didn’t come into the building until nine-thirty. Now, contractually I said I have to be on stage by nine-thirty because if the show starts at eight, I refuse to keep an audience waiting. That is disrespectful. “When I went out on that stage, Shannon, I made sure everything I said he heard me, because now you’re here and I’m going to say it to you. And I said some things on that stage. I said he was cowardly, and some folks said, ‘How could you say that? How could you do that? ‘And then I posted some things to say, this is what I meant.” Ultimately, Mo alleged that Hughley has yet to take accountability. “See, you came after my husband, and when you had a chance to fix it, when you had a chance to say, ‘Mo, my bad. You know we don’t even get down like that’, you told me ‘It is what it is.’ And until he’s brave enough and courageous enough to say this is what really happened, y’all have never known me to be no s*** starter. Folks ain’t never known me to go and kick a sandwich out of somebody’s hand that’s hungry. But what people do know is if you kick me, damn if I ain’t gonna kick you back, because that’s fair play.” Mo'Nique's full episode is streaming now on Club Shay Shay’s YouTube and listen wherever you get your podcasts. pic.twitter.com/ik19a6PrdM — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) February 8, 2024 In case you’re wondering what D.L. Hughley thinks about Mo’Nique’s comments, he didn’t hold back in an Instagram Live.

On Wednesday, D.L. Hughley clapped back at Mo’Nique in a fiery response. “The reason lies and false narratives continue to go on and circulate is because they go unchecked,” he captioned the IG Live video posted to his feed. “What you’re not gonna do is call me out my name and not get checked. Mo’Nique is a liar!” “She is constantly throwing the rock and hiding the hand. You don’t get to tear people down and then soften the blow by calling them ‘Brotha,’ ‘Sista,’ or ‘Sweet baby.’ That’s not love, far from it.” While detailing his issues with the fellow comic, Hughley quickly sent shade the comedienne’s way. “I don’t know anybody who works out that much and gains weight unless every crunch you do has a captain in front of it,” said Hughley. “But apparently, she went on Club Shay Shay and told a radio story about how she came on my radio show and how I wasn’t there at the time and my co-host, and I played a game that we play all the time with everybody called ‘Would you rather.’” He continued, “She apparently was so offended by that hat she said she got off and she called me,. Monique said I was very dismissive. Monique’s a liar. Well, Monique did call me and I heard her complaints. I listened to her and I pulled the segment. So if I had been as dismissive as she alleges I was, that segment would have aired and it didn’t because I respected her wishes. She’s a liar.” He then went on to discuss their feud over the comedy headlining gig and brought up how during their social media spat, Mo’Nique questioned why he “had no problem calling out other comedians, but won’t call out the name of the person that violated his daughter.” “She talked about my dog, my wife,” said Hughley. “This broad even brought up my daughter’s trauma. My daughter was molested and Mo’Nique brought that sh** up and told the world that I allowed my daughter to be raped in front of me!” Hughley’s daughter previously called out Mo’Nique for her comments and the comedienne apologized, but it’s clear that Hughley still holds a grudge. “How do you have sweet babies, when your own babies don’t f**k with you?” he asked. “Look at my schedule versus yours. See how much I’m going. And I still manage to have a relationship that I cherish with my children. Can you say the same? You can’t!” Watch D.L.’s response to Mo’Nique below. View this post on Instagram A post shared by realdlhughley (@realdlhughley) What do YOU think about Mo’Nique’s Club Shay Shay comments?

