Bossip Video

An LAPD officer’s fatal shooting of 36-year-old Jason Lee Maccani is being investigated by the Department of Justice according to a new report from ABC News.

Three weeks ago on Feb. 3, LAPD officers were summoned to an area near Skid Row in downtown Los Angeles where Maccani was allegedly “getting aggressive” with employees at a warehouse and threatening them with a stick. The owner believed that Maccani was on drugs or drunk. Upon police arrival, the man is said to have holed up in an office that officers were told provided access to sharp objects.

ABC reports that video footage from the scene shows Maccani initially complying with the officers’ orders to walk backward towards them with his hands in the air but at some point, Maccani became more aggressive and allegedly charged the officers. Officers deployed both a non-lethal projectile weapon deployed as well as a bean bag shotgun as they believed that Maccani was armed with a screwdriver but it was just a white plastic fork. Neither option reportedly put a stop to Maccani’s “attack” and finally another officer drew his pistol, opened fire, and struck Maccani several times. He later died at the hospital.

Despite what sounds like a plausible defense, officers cannot be given the benefit of the doubt any longer. Beyond that, even Police Chief Michel Moore told the Police Commission that he had “concerns relative to the actions of the officer involved.” When your boss tells his boss that he thinks you’re janky, there’s a good chance you might be janky.

To maintain transparency with the public, the LAPD released body cameras and surveillance footage from the scene.

Be warned, this video is graphic and you should consider your mental health before viewing.

We will have more information on this case as it becomes available to the public.