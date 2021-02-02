Cakes For A Cause: Blac Chyna Brings Her Donk Downtown To Pass Out Supplies On Skid Row

Blac Chyna cares!

Blac Chyna was photographed in Downtown LA on Saturday, as she visited Skid Row with her rumored new boyfriend, Lil Twin.

Looks like Chyna called in all her friends to join the cause. The group handed out 200 bags to the homeless!

The pair met with charitable organization ‘Bless It Bag’ to hand out supplies for the needy.

Chyna wore a bulky camo jacket with a sweatsuit and Chanel shoes to generously spend her day passing out the pink and blue bags to the homeless who live on the streets of Downtown Los Angeles in tents and makeshift homes.

Chyna, who recently worked out a shared custody agreement with Rob Kardashian for their daughter Dream, was also seen posing with the Founder of Bless it Bag, Bella Baskin, who organized the group outing.

Looks like old habits die hard though. Chyna was spotted tootin’ them cakes up for a photo opp.

Maybe somebody was playing her song?

Chyna just couldn’t resist. Well, at least she took time to give back, not just throw it back…

If you were curious about her mask, the group wore these masks reading “a simple way to be selfless.”

Between this and her recent arrangement with Rob, she seems to be maturing, riiiiight? What do you think about the new bob she’s rocking? That’s definitely a different look for her too.

In other Blac Chyna news. Back in December of last year, Chyna also scored another legal win against the Kardashian family for a lawsuit over her previous show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna.

A judge ordered Bunim/Murray Productions, the company behind the canceled reality show, to hand over unaired footage from what would’ve aired on Season 2 of Rob & Chyna.

Now, Bunim/Murray must produce the unaired Season 2 of Rob & Chyna along with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians footage. This follows a ruling in October 2020, when a judge denied the Kardashians’ motion to dismiss Blac Chyna’s lawsuit.