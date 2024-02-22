Bossip Video

We told you that this election season was going to be wild and we dare you to find the lie.

The Republicans are going to say all types of crazy s**t about Black people and other minority groups in their exuberence to lick the boots of Donald Trump. The reigning bootlicking champions of the world, Fox News, took their obsequieousness to new lows recently during a segment on The Big Weekend Show where conservative talking heads waxed poetic about Trump’s appearence at Sneaker Con to launch his new line of $399 gold sneakers that according to Newsweek are called the “Never Surrender High Tops”.

Contributor Raymond Arroyo was practically salivating on himself while sitting alongside blonde bobble-head Tammie Lawrence (rumors have it that her real name is Tomi Lahren but we could not substantiate that claim lol) and excitedly espousing his egregiously idiotic belief that these sneakers are the keys to getting Black votes, especially “in the inner-city”. Let him tell it, these athletic apparel antics are “connecting with Black America”.

As far as we’re concerned, Raymond just called us all a bunch of ni**ers and henceforth we will treat him as such. What the in the entire white f**k is this d**khead talking about??

After decades of Trump’s racist bulls#!t, a deadly botching of pandemic protocol, a presidency that ended with a violent insurrection, deaths of police officers, and more indictments than the mafia, all Black folks needed was a pair of f***ing sneakers to exonerate him of his crimes against humanity and democracy??

