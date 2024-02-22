Bossip Video

Beyoncé is proving just how versatile her hair is in honor of the launch of her new haircare brand.

Bey’s highly-anticipated haircare brand Cécred is finally here, and she celebrated the launch with an extravagant party in Los Angeles.

Celebrities and influencers alike put on their best all-white outfits to join the “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” singer for the celebration, where her mom Tina Knowles and eldest daughter Blue Ivy were also in attendance.

Beyoncé, who called the launch of Cécred a “dream come true,” debuted a new hair color at the event, swapping her platinum blonde locks for a deeper honey hue. The color is reminiscent of the shade she wore throughout her Renaissance World Tour last year, which her colorist Rita Hazan called “Crème Brûlée Blonde,” according to PEOPLE.

When addressing her guests at the event, Beyoncé made it clear just how excited she was to finally see this dream come to life.

“I’m a little bit overwhelmed because this has been something we spoke about — a dream — since Destiny’s Child first started out with the ‘Bills, Bills, Bills’ video. We talked about creating a sacred space. And I’m so honored to be able to do this with the most incredible human being, my mother,” Beyoncé told the crowd, according to reports from WWD.

Following the strict all-white dress code, Bey wore a Prabal Gurung look from the designer’s spring-summer 2024 collection. She paired it with a couple of pieces of De Beers jewelry, keeping her makeup simple to let her hair really be the star of the show.

Celebrities like Gabrielle Union, Tia Mowry, and Taraji P. Henson were in attendance to support the star, along with influencers Bretman Rock, Remi Ashten, and Alisha Marie.

Cécred officially launched on Feb. 20 with its Foundation collection, which includes eight products from a Hydrating Shampoo and a Moisturizing Deep Conditioner to a Moisture Sealing Lotion. The collection is available now.