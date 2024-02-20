Beyoncé’s haircare brand Cécred is finally here and she’s sharing deets about it in ESSENCE.

With so many stars stepping into the beauty industry with their own brands, fans have been waiting for Beyoncé to make her way into the space for years now.

She first teased the brand back in May 2023, posting to Instagram to let the Bey Hive know she “created something special” she couldn’t wait to share with the world. Now, nine months later, her brand Cécred is finally out.

The haircare brand launches with the Foundation Collection, which includes eight products that cleanse, condition, and visibly repair hair.

In a press release following the launch, Beyoncé said she was “so proud to finally reveal what we’ve been working on.”

“As a Black founder, it was important to me to concentrate on where I saw the greatest need for healthy haircare and to place scientific innovation and product performance above all else,” she continued. “My vision is to be an inclusive force of excellence in the haircare industry while celebrating hair rituals across global cultures and helping dispel hair myths and misconceptions on all sides.”

The “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” singer’s passion for haircare was born while sweeping hair in her mother’s salon growing up, so it’s only right she be a part of the project, too. Tina Knowles joins Cécred as vice chairwoman, bringing along 40 years of experience as a hairstylist, salon owner, and entrepreneur.

“I have personally witnessed how these products have stopped breakage in its tracks,” Knowles said of Cécred’s products. “I’ve seen the transformations from using these products on all different hair types and textures and the results have been amazing.”

Beyoncé echoed that thought while gracing the cover of ESSENCE for the magazine’s March/April issue, where she opens up even more about her latest venture.

During her cover story, she emphasizes just how important growing up in her mother’s salon was to her development as a person and as an artist. She also posed for stunning shots taken by photographer Andre D. Wagner, one of which featured herself, her mom Ms. Tina, and daughters Blue and Rumi.

“So much of the fabric of who I am came from her salon,” she explained. “That’s my foundation—and I think as an artist, so much of my bold experimentation with hair comes from being inspired by art and sculptures.”

Beyoncé continued, “Getting creative with braids; figuring out new techniques; and exploring ways to maintain hair growth with protective styles and wigs, while still feeling fabulous. It all stems from my experiences growing up in my mother’s salon.”

See more from her ESSENCE cover story on the flip.