Love Is Blind contestant Jeramey Lutinski is responding to new allegations from his ex-fiancée, who claims they were still living together shortly before he went on the show.

Jeramey took to Instagram this week to post a lengthy video replying to the claims from his former fiancée and her family, who insist he wasn’t completely honest throughout the dating process in the pods.

Brittani Mcliverty’s mother, Jenni, took her daughter’s story to the internet, letting fans of the Netflix series know Jeramey was not only previously engaged to Brittani, but they also shared a home. According to reports from TMZ, she posted a photo of Lutinski and a woman, who is said to be Brittani, wearing what looks to be a large engagement ring on her finger.

In Jenni’s posts, she implies that Jeramey’s time with her daughter and his time going onto the show were quite close together, blurring some lines. She also said that Jeramey and Brittani sold their home around the same time he went into the pods.

Lutinski’s alleged ex-fiancée also jumped in, commenting on his Love Is Blind fiancée Laura’s Instagram posts and asking her if he had ever mentioned her, reports TMZ.

She also told her and the other woman Jeramey dated in the pods, Sarah Ann, to DM her for more info.

Viewers were already upset with Jeramey after Episode 9 of the series hit Netflix, where he was caught red-handed *allegedly* spending the night with Sarah Ann–all while Laura had his location on her phone. So, with distrust for him at an all-time high, these rumors couldn’t have come at a worse time for Jeramey.

Shortly after these allegations hit the internet, he did issue a response, insisting he wasn’t engaged when he joined the show and that he didn’t keep that former engagement a secret while filming.

“This whole process had not even begun until I was out and on my own,” he wrote in the caption of his video. “Additionally, yes my home sold a week or two before filming,” Jeramey continued. “Listed in October or November, sold in March. Wasn’t living in it while it was listed. Idk if anyone else was trying to sell a place at that specific time, but it was not a short process. Not going to give this one any more attention.”

He continued,

“Anybody that I was on dates with, my castmates, and in prior interviews, this topic was discussed, nobody is surprised by this,” Jeramey said. “It is something that was well-documented. Unfortunately, with all of the footage that was captured, not all of it makes it into the final cut. This just happened not to make it in there.”

You can watch his full response down below: