The MAGA Machiavellian known as Kanye West seemingly flip-flopped his fashion by donning Nike gloves and shoes during Milan Fashion Week.

The images come amid the artist’s ongoing battle with sportswear company Adidas following the fallout of his less-than-kind remarks about Jewish people, The Daily Mail reports.

West, who has become more known for his bizarre public antics in recent years, amassed a billion-dollar empire from his partnership with the apparel giant. One that he alleges came with a hefty personal price as he was “treated like s***” by Adidas executives who later tried to steal his ideas, as previously reported by BOSSIP.

West and wife Bianca Censori were spotted together in odd getups throughout Milan Fashion Week. However, the Vultures rapper’s decision to rock the iconic swoosh had the internet buzzing.

West collaborated with Nike on the Air Yeezy and the Air Yeezy II in 2009, 2012 and 2014, respectively. The Uncle Ruckus-ish rapper split ways with the athletic giant following a dispute over their refusal to pay him royalties.

Sneakerheads have long awaited a reunion between Nike and North West‘s daddy. It seemed all but impossible a few years ago when Adidas and the rapper appeared to be a forever thing.

Perhaps Nike is willing to throw caution to the wind in the name of capitalism.

If history has taught us anything, it’s obvious how far Kanye West will go for a little attention. This may be a matter of a stunt king doing what he does best: getting the people going.