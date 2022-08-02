Bossip Video

Kanye West says Adidas made the faux holiday Yeezy Day without his permission and blasts other allegedly shady moves the company has pulled.

Today sneakerheads had their alarm clocks set, woke up earlier, and prayed they would come up on something for Adidas’ Yeezy Day

As Yeezy Day began people began posting their wins while most posted their L’s and confirmed that they missed out as usual on the Confirmed app.

While everyone was on alert via social media and waiting to learn when the next drops would release, Kanye West decided to weigh in with his Yeezy Day opinion.

Kanye West Says Adidas Created Yeezy Day Without His Permission, Calls Out Other Non-Yeezy Approved Behaviors.

Kanye West decided to slide into Complex Magazine’s DM’s to let out his frustrations about Adidas’ holiday surrounding his shoes.

In the DM, Kanye revealed he didn’t approve of Yeezy Day and said; “Adidas made up the Yeezy Day idea without my approval.”

If that wasn’t shocking enough, he accused Adidas of re-issuing older styles, designing colorways, and hiring employees all without his approval. At some point in the coming years, the deal between the two will expire and hopefully, they can work it out to continue doing business together.

As for now, however, things don’t look promising.