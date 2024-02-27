Bossip Video

Another lawsuit with some heinous allegations has been unleashed against Sean “Diddy” Combs, this time, by a producer who worked on his latest album.

The disgraced music mogul was sued in federal court on Monday by Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, a producer who worked on Diddy’s most recent album. In the suit, he accuses Combs of sexually harassing, drugging, and threatening him over the course of more than a year.

Jones claims he both lived and traveled with Diddy from September 2022 to November 2023, and during that time, he recorded hours of video and audio of the Bad Boy founder, his staff, and various other people “engaging in serious illegal activity,” according to NBC News.

In addition to the recordings, the lawsuit also includes alleged screenshots from parties Diddy hosted, which included alleged sex workers and underage girls, some of whom Jones says were provided with drinks that Combs directed his staff to lace with drugs. Jone goes on to claim that Combs forced him to procure sex workers and pressured him to engage in unwelcome sex acts with them including during an alleged incident on February 2, 2023.

In the suit, he alleges that on that day he woke up naked, dizzy, and confused in bed with Combs and two sex workers after allegedly being drugged.

In the legal docs obtained by NBC News, Jones alleges Combs sexually harassed and assaulted him while he lived with him at Combs’ homes in Florida, Los Angeles, and New York, as well as on a yacht Combs rented in the U.S. Virgin Islands where the mogul would allegedly engage in “constant unsolicited and unauthorized groping and touching of his anus.”

Per the suit, Jones says he was forced to work in Combs’ bathroom as Combs showered naked in a glass enclosure, and when he complained to Kristina Khorram, Combs’ chief of staff, the lawsuit says, she dismissed them as “friendly horseplay, stating that those acts were Mr. Combs way of ‘showing that he likes you.’”

Cuba Gooding Jr. Is Named In The Lawsuit

USA TODAY, which also reviewed a copy of the lawsuit, reports that Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones alleged that Diddy introduced him to Cuba Gooding Jr., 56, in January 2023.

Jones alleges that the mogul left the two alone in a studio on Combs’ yacht where the actor allegedly “began touching, groping, and fondling Mr. Jones’ legs, his upper inner thighs near his groin, the small of his back near his buttocks and his shoulders.”

“Mr. Combs had dominion and control over the actions of Cuba Gooding Jr and failed to step in and stop Cuba Gooding Jr from sexually assaulting Mr. Jones,” the lawsuit states alongside a picture that purportedly shows Gooding Jr. with his arm around Jones.

Diddy & Justin Combs Deny Jones’ Allegations

In addition to Diddy, the suit also names his adult son, Justin Combs; his chief of staff, Kristina Khorram; Universal Music Group CEO Sir Lucian Grainge; and former Motown Records CEO Ethiopia Habtemariam as defendants. He is seeking $30 million.

In response to the lawsuit, both Diddy and his son have issued responses in separate statements to TMZ.

“Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday, “Diddy’s attorney, Shawn Holley, tells the outlet. “His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines.” She continues: “We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies. Our attempts to share this proof with Mr. Jones’ attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, have been ignored, as Mr. Blackburn refuses to return our calls. We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them.”

A rep for Justin echoed these same sentiments, saying that Combs “categorically denies these absurd allegations.”

“They are all lies! This is a a clear example of a desperate person taking desperate measures in hopes of a pay day,” the statement continues. “There will be legal consequences for ALL defamatory statements made about the Combs family.”

Just a few weeks before filing this suit, Jones accused Diddy of “stealing” publishing for his work on The Love Album: Off The Grid. He attempted to raise money to sue the Bad Boy founder just weeks before actually filing the lawsuit alleging sexual harassment and assault via a GoFundMe campaign titled “Help Me Sue Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.”

According to Jones, he had been “quietly fighting” for his publishing for months.