Bossip Video

Congrats are in order for Gabourey Sidibe as the Oscar nominee is announcing that she’s expecting twins in “Twinty Twinty Four” with her husband!

The actress first broke the news on Instagram via a series of photos alongside her hubby Brandon Frankel who’s seen cradling her burgeoning baby bump and posing alongside her and double strollers.

“I’m pregnant! We thought it was time to give our cats some responsibility so we’re giving them each a baby to take care of!” she captioned the photos. “Double the babies,double the cats, double the fun!! Twin Delivery coming soon! Twinty Twinty Four!!”

Back in December 2022, Sidibe appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan and shared that she and the marketing and branding lead for booking agency 33 & West secretly tied the knot.

“The thing about weddings is I don’t like them,” said the actress who accepted Frankel’s proposal in November 2020. “I don’t like them. Here’s an example of how much I don’t like them: I’m actually married. We got married over a year ago.”

“I really don’t like weddings,” she reiterated after sharing that she and Frankel wed “at the kitchen table” just four months after he proposed.

Sidibe went on to say that they’ll eventually have a ceremony since her mother-in-law “wants a wedding” but explained she doesn’t like the ceremonies because her mom was a wedding singer when she was growing up, so she’s “been at a lot of weddings uninvited.”





Play



Despite not liking weddings, Gabby and her hubby stunned in shots for Brides magazine...

and the star previously called her man the “partner she thought she was too independent to need.”

“It’s weird that people think we’re already married but I guess our hearts and intentions for each other are just that clear to see,” she gushed after Frankel popped the question. “My BFF proposed and now I get to hold him forever. The funniest man I’ve ever met. The sweetest human to exist. @brandontour made up a song for when i put my bonnet on at night. The second I look a bit stressed and overwhelmed, he jumps into action to take over what he can for me. Every moment with him is a joy. He is the partner i thought I was too independent to need. I’ve learned so much about myself through him and I feel grateful and excited to learn more about the entire world with him by my side. My partner, my best friend, my cats’ daddy, my mans, my heart, my fiancé!!!”

Congrats to Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel!