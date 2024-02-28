Congratulations! Chanel Iman & Davon Godchaux Tie The Knot On A Yacht 5 Months After Welcoming Their Daughter

Chanel Iman is a married woman. On Feb. 24, the 33-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel said “I do” to her terrifically turgid fiancé, Davon Godchaux, of the New England Patriots. The pair’s wedding comes five months after the arrival of their precious daughter, Capri Summer Godchaux, and the couple couldn’t be happier.

Vogue reports that Chanel and Davon’s wedding took place on a 48-meter luxury super yacht called the Parillion in the Caribbean Sea. Surrounded by close friends and family, the lovebirds had their ceremony on the docked yacht in Anguilla. After they exchanged vows, the group sailed to St. Barths for a fun night of dancing.

“We celebrated for three days on our charter — island hopping and making stops at beach clubs, where it all started,” Chanel revealed after noting that it was a moment she and Davon always dreamed of.

“We planned the wedding the way we desired—doing something together that we love with our kids and our blended family. This was our ideal, dream day.”

In pictures and videos shared to Instagram, the stunning muse could be seen wearing a beautiful off-the-shoulder gown that Vogue says was designed by Zuhair Murad complete with small crystals and embellishments as she accepted her vows with the NFL star.

Chanel paired the gown with a vintage double marquee necklace from Platt Boutique and diamond stud earrings by Nicole Rose. The couple’s rings were made courtesy of Brilliant Earth.

Chanel’s Children Were There For The Special Moment

Baby Capri, whom Chanel and Davon welcomed in September 2023, and the model’s daughters, Cali Clay Shephard, 5, and Cassie Snow Shephard, 4, were all in attendance for the couple’s big wedding day.

Chanel shares Cali and Cassie with her ex-husband Sterling Shephard.

Sadly, 7-year-old Davon Godchaux II — the football star’s son from a previous relationship — couldn’t make it for the event.

“It was very heartbreaking to find out that we would have to proceed without one of our four,” Chanel told Vogue. “We look forward to celebrating our union with him all together at a later date this year [though].” Chanel added, “This celebration will continue!”

Other guests in attendance for the intimate ceremony included Chanel’s mom, sister, and best friend Heidy De la Rosa.

Davon and the 33-year-old model got engaged in May and immediately began planning their dream wedding in the months that followed. The couple had their civil ceremony in NYC on Jan. 10.

Congrats to Chanel and Davon! That Anguilla wedding looked stunning!