BOSSIPBHM: Black Bourbon Society Honors ATL Legacy Leaders With Salon 7 Soiree [Exclusive]

An Atlanta-based group that unites the spirits industry with Black bourbon enthusiasts once again gathered to celebrate barrier-breaking leaders with an annual soiree.

On Sunday, Black Bourbon Society, the membership-based organization open to everyone who enjoys premium spirits and is interested in gaining a deeper appreciation for America’s Native Spirit, held another excellence honoring Salon 7 Legacy Awards sponsored by Jack Daniels.

The Atlanta event held at Lock & Key was just one of many nationwide stops for the series that will travel next to Harlem, New York (April 21) and Dallas, Texas (June 16) – with newly added cities, Washington D.C (March 24) and Los Angeles, California (May 19).

Each stop of the tour will include the Salon 7 Legacy Awards honoring seven local Black leaders, creatives, and entrepreneurs, who are building legacies in their respective industries. The awards pay homage to the rich history of Jack Daniel’s and its first master distiller, Nathan “Nearest” Green, and his contributions.

As previously reported, Salon 7 is an intimate event featuring a panel discussion, signature cocktails, and a whiskey tasting and is inspired by the salon gatherings of The Harlem Renaissance during the 1920s and 30s. The event acknowledged local Black leaders, creatives, and entrepreneurs who are breaking barriers and building their own lasting legacies — tying in the rich legacy of Jack Daniel’s and its first master distiller, Nathan “Nearest” Green.

For this year’s Salon 7 stop in Atlanta, Black Bourbon Society founder Samara B. Davis welcomed guests as they enjoyed a panel discussion, signature cocktails, and whiskey tasting (single and double barrel) led by Byron Copeland, Jack Daniels’ Whiskey Innovation and Maturation Manager.

During the soiree, seven changemakers in the southern city were honored for their inspiring work; Juan Smalls (Restaurateur and Owner, Virgil’s Gullah Kitchen & Bar, and The Breakfast Boys), Gregory ‘Gee’ Smalls (Restaurateur and Owner, Virgil’s Gullah Kitchen & Bar, and The Breakfast Boys), Thandi Walton (Mixologist and Head of Beverage, Thompson Buckhead), Nzinga ‘Zing’ Shaw (President & CEO of Attack the Glass, LLC), Keri Richardson (Vice President, Brand Activations, ESSENCE Ventures,, AfroPunk and BeautyCon; and Owner, Alta Via Crèmerie), Dr. Fahamu Pecou (Artist and Founding Director, African Diaspora Art Museum of Atlanta (ADAMA), Maurice “Moetown” Lee (Music Industry Executive & Co-Producer Partner, ONE Music Fest), Jason “J” Carter (Founder, ONE Music Fest) and Dr. Natalie Hernandez-Green (Executive Director, Center for Maternal Health Equity at Morehouse School of Medicine)

Several of the honorees were in attendance and gave inspiring speeches including Juan Smalls who reflected on how the city of Atlanta opened his eyes to the wealth of opportunities for Black people.

“I have a drive where there’s nothing that I don’t know because I can always find an answer, and I think Atlanta is a great landscape for that,” said Smalls. “When I moved here in 2007 my mind was blown. It’s like a magical place where anything is possible. My whole life, I always associated being Black with being poor so I was running away from my Black identity until I moved to Atlanta and saw that my whole life can be Black, my doctor, my dentist, my restaurant, my lawyer, everyone’s thriving. So Atlanta helped me to shift my perspective and my whole personal identity.”

Similarly, J Carter reflected on being honored in the city where he and his ONE Music Fest co-founder Moetown Lee continue to thrive. He also credited his HBCU, Florida A&M University, with setting him on the path to creating a legacy.

“I was born in Harlem, New York, moved to Stone Mountain, matriculated from Stone Mountain to Redan High to Florida A&M, and my legacy 1000% began at Florida A&M,” said Carter. […] “I think moving to Atlanta [changed things],” he added. “I thought Harlem was Black-Black but I moved to Atlanta and I saw another level of Black, the commissioners, your Mayor, your chief of police, entrepreneurs —it’s Blackness everywhere. So, I think Atlanta is one of these cities where our motto should be “Why not?” I think like FAMU, it gives you a safe place to dream and a soft spot to fail if you fall. I think that’s one of the great things about HBCUs overall.”

Ultimately, the awards were yet another installment of the Black Bourbon Society celebrating all things Black excellence in a way that only the organization can.

For more information, visit www.salonx7.com

