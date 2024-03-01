Bossip Video

Kim Kardashian is reportedly quite “frustrated” with her ex-husband’s latest social media rants about their children.

Ye–formerly known as Kanye West–took to Instagram this week to let his followers know that he doesn’t approve of his children attending Sierra Canyon School. He called the institution a “fake school for celebrities that are used by ‘the system.'”

He continued, “At this point everybody knows what ‘the system’ is code word for. I was removed from my dad by the system and the system removed me from my children.” “When the system drafts athletes they avoid working with those who have their father in their life because they are harder to manipulate,” Ye went on in his lengthy caption. “My two oldest know they daddy is.”

This isn’t the first time Ye has complained about his four children–North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4–attending the school in Chatsworth, CA. Kardashian, on the other hand, who filed for divorce from Ye in Feb. 2021, insists the school is the best thing for their kids.

According to reports from Page Six, the reality star thinks Sierra Canyon is a “fantastic school” that provides their children with some sort of “consistency.”

Ye is constantly traveling the world with his wife, Bianca Censori, and according to a source, can go months without seeing his kids. The insider tells Page Six that the children would have to be pulled out of school and travel via plane to be with their father wherever he is overseas.

“[West] does not have a consistent home base, which emphasizes the importance of consistency for the kids in LA where they live. She will always stand firm on what is best for them,” the source explained.

So, where does Ye think his children should go to school? His “unaccredited Donda school,” even though it has been “riddled with lawsuits” since it opened just two years ago. While Kardashian is said to have previously allowed her kids to attend the Simi Valley school for after-school activities, that stopped once it shut down in Oct. 2022.

“The school that the kids attend is a fantastic school,” the insider told Page Six. “She wishes this to be a private matter and Kanye would not continue to take his grievances and turn them into public matters on social media.” “There should be no issues,” the source added. “He makes them up.”

They went on to say that Kardashian is “frustrated with his constant public attacks and naming of the school” by Ye because it “creates security and safety concerns each and every time for their children.”