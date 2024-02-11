Bossip Video
On Saturday, Michael Rubin once again brought out ALL the stars for a packed party ahead of the big game.

Michael Rubin x Fanatics 2024 Party

Source: Kevin Mazur / Cindy Ord / Getty Images for Fanatics

Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas was teeming with star power as athletes and entertainers swarmed the 2024 Fanatics Super Bowl Party.

The Fanatics CEO posed for pics with several attendees ahead of treating the crowd filled with the biggest names in sports, music, and entertainment to 18 special performances.

Performers included Travis Scott, Ice Spice, Ne-Yo, The Chainsmokers, Meek Mill, Fabolous, The Kid LAROI, Chase B and DJ RayG.

There were also surprise sets by Ciara, T-Pain, Quavo, Remy Ma, E-40, Fat Joe, Sheck Wes, JID, and Zack Bia.

Seen on the pre-Super Bowl LVIII scene were besties La La and Kim K…

a sinewy stomached Coi Leray…

Khloé Kardashian who kept it kute with Winnie Harlow and Kris Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble…

as well as Queen Latifah…

Saweetie…

and sportscaster stunner Taylor Rooks.

Hit the flip to see what athletes brought their A-game to Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl bash.

Michael Rubin’s star-studded Fanatics Super Bowl Party brought out big names in sports including Odell Beckham Jr. who was spotted earlier that day with his rumored boo Kim K.

 

Odell didn’t pose for pics with Kimmy Kakes on the carpet but he snapped a few shots with comedian Druski.

Also seen on the scene was Shaq who posed alongside Gayle King…

 

Chad Johnson who matched his fianceé Sharelle Rosado…

Cam Newton…

Damar Hamlin…

The Pivot podcast hosts Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder, and Fred Taylor…

Victor Cruz…

Russell Wilson who supported a pre-performance Ciara…

and Damar Hamlin.

Hit the flip for (even more!) from the 2024 Fanatics Super Bowl Bash.

Other Fanatics Super Bowl bash standouts include Lil Baby…

 

Rachel Lindsay…

 

Gillie Da King and Wallo…

Antman star Paul Rudd…

London on da Track…

Tom Brady…

Serena Williams’ tech giant hubby Alexis Ohanian…

Tiffany Haddish who partied with Robert Kraft…

and Jalen Rose.

What do YOU think about the star-studded Fanatics Super Bowl Bash?

Whose look was your fave?

