On Saturday, Michael Rubin once again brought out ALL the stars for a packed party ahead of the big game.

Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas was teeming with star power as athletes and entertainers swarmed the 2024 Fanatics Super Bowl Party.

The Fanatics CEO posed for pics with several attendees ahead of treating the crowd filled with the biggest names in sports, music, and entertainment to 18 special performances.

Performers included Travis Scott, Ice Spice, Ne-Yo, The Chainsmokers, Meek Mill, Fabolous, The Kid LAROI, Chase B and DJ RayG.

There were also surprise sets by Ciara, T-Pain, Quavo, Remy Ma, E-40, Fat Joe, Sheck Wes, JID, and Zack Bia.

Ciara singing "One, Two Step” with JID, Travis Scott, & Zack Bia Travis was really into it 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/vdg3WcI5Vz — FTP (@ftpflame) February 11, 2024

Seen on the pre-Super Bowl LVIII scene were besties La La and Kim K…

a sinewy stomached Coi Leray…

Khloé Kardashian who kept it kute with Winnie Harlow and Kris Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble…

as well as Queen Latifah…

Saweetie…

and sportscaster stunner Taylor Rooks.

