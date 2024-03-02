Bossip Video

Despite the Lakers securing a significant overtime victory on Thursday night, Lil Wayne, who was asked to attend the game, was not present courtside to witness the triumph.

TMZ Sports snagged a video of the Lakers security confrontation at Crypto.com Arena. Watch as security approaches Wayne, they exchange words, and then he struts off with his crew.

Right after the showdown, the hot boy hopped on X to vent, expressing how he felt like he was “treated like s–t.”

Following that, Wayne didn’t dive into details about the clash but suggested that the poor treatment might be connected to his earlier remarks about Lakers star Anthony Davis.

Lil Wayne often appears on Fox Sports 1’s “Undisputed,” and in a November episode, he voiced the opinion that the team should outright trade the nine-time All-Star, Anthony Davis.

Later on, Wayne backtracked on his words and set the record straight on Friday’s episode of “Undisputed.” After dishing about the game incident, he acknowledged that the security guards and staff were simply “doing their job.”

He went on to mention that the whole encounter was “a little much.” Wayne also spilled the beans that he wasn’t even planning on going to the game in the first place. Someone just asked him to for a brand deal. Given the security hassle, he figured it was best to bounce.

Regarding Weezy making a comeback to Crypto for a game? Not happening unless his son, a hardcore Lakers fan, insists. He mentioned that the whole experience left a bad taste in his mouth. Currently, the Lakers haven’t said a word about it.

Check out Lil Wayne’s clarification on “UNDISPUTED” in the video below.