After the sudden departure of Shannon Sharpe, Skip Bayless announced Lil Wayne will be joining him weekly on Undisputed.

Following the 2023 NBA Finals Shannon Sharpe bid his farewell to his role on FS1’s Undisputed. After several on-air flare up’s with Skip Bayless it was time to go. Stephen A. Smith chimed in that he knew it was over once the disrespect started. Smith also revealed Shannon will have no problem finding a job as ESPN is definitely interested in hiring him. On the FS1 side, Undisputed announced an advanced hiatus amid rumored struggles to find a replacement for Shannon Sharpe. With ESPN firing most of its talent, FS1’s vacancy couldn’t have come at a worse time.

Yesterday, Aug. 3, Skip Bayless dropped a “Skip Bomb” on The Skip Bayless show, revealing Lil Wayne will be joining the Undisputed family. Wayne will be joining him every Friday upon the return of the show. To add a little spice to the announcement, he also revealed Weezy recorded a new theme show for the show.

If you know anything about Tunechi, you know he loves sports. Additionally, he doesn’t tolerate any disrespect whatsoever. Weezy and Skip debating will either go really well or extremely bad when Skip gets sassy. Given Skip’s track record, we can anticipate how this will end, and it will be must-see TV.